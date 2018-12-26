Zanu-PF youth leader utters vile threats

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Youth Secretary Pupurai Togarepi on his Twitter account, said that the party's youth will deal ruthlessly with anyone who tries to remove or attack President Mnangagwa in 2019 adding they would not take prisoners.According to Togarepi, any provocation will be confronted head on."Your choice will be reciprocated." The utterances, if acted out, would plunge the country into a bigger political and economic crisis than is currently being experienced. The utterances are also said to represent the violent nature of Zanu-PF.