Gvt responds to doctors' demand for foreign currency salaries

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Government has told doctors who are on strive demanding payment of salaries in United States dollars that they should not expect any such development in the near future.

Posting on micro-blogging site Twitter Deputy minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi said all Zimbabweans must sacrifice for the economy to be back on its feet.

"Following MDC leader (Nelson) Chamisa's call for civil servants to be paid in foreign currency, we wish to make it clear that there will be no Foreign Currency salaries as focus is on reducing costs and funding productive sectors."Mutodi said. " We all must sacrifice for this economy to be back on foot again.”

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa recently called for government to heed the demands by doctors to be paid in foreign currency so that they can go back to work and save lives.

"Pay teachers and civil servants in forex. ‘Sledgehammer' politics always fail."Chamisa said.  "It's unwise for the powerful to use command or macho tactics to threaten skill and expertise. Give life to doctors to save lives. Doctors can't save lives when they have no life.”

Doctors and Registrars have been involved in an industrial action that has threatened to cripple the health system of the country.
Recently, Cabinet mandated Retired General Co0nstantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga to oversee the negotiations between government and the doctors. Chiwenga responded by firing all doctors a move which was later reversed on Sunday after the Health Services Board had met with the Zimbabwe Medical Health Practitioners Association.



Source - Byo24News

