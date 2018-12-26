Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF spends $1 million on 'War Room'

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF invested more than a million dollars in funding a media 'war room'  comprising of young people  with expertise in social media and public relations to launch an 'aerial battle' during the 2018 elections, MDC Deputy Treasurer General Chalton Hwende has claimed.

In December we reported that ZANU PF had borrowed the concept form the African National Congress War Room, which was meant to prop up the image of South Africa's ruling party in the last elections.

Said Hwende, "Our MDC people on social media must be proud of themselves Zanu-PF in 2018 spent more than $1,13Million on their social media strategy employing 279 social media trolls to fight MDC and Nelson Chamisa . You are winners with only your phone and your data you outclassed them."

The project was said to be based in Newlands and ran uder Say 1 Communications.

Hwende further accussed Telecommunications mogul Strive Masiyiwa of being a capitalist cyber bully after the latter posted on Facebook accussing Human Rights Watch's Dewa Mavhinga of speaking ill against his wife on Twitter.

"The … post made by Mr Masiyiwa also constitute cyber bullying and the kind of sickening arrogance by Capitalists. We must all be tolerant of each other's views."

Masiyiwa has been vocal in supporting the removal of sanctions a view which has set him up again many opposition supporters who even called for the boycott of all Econet products.




Source - Byo24News

