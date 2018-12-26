Mudzuri calls for patriotism and unity

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Embattled MDC Vice President Engineer Elias Mudzuri has called for unity among all Zimbabweans as we enter the new year."As we cross over into 2019 let us work towards a united, peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe that affords equal opportunities for all regardless of our differences." Mudzuri said. "Let us shun hate speech and violence. Hard work, patriotism and mutual respect should propel us towards a new Zimbabwe."Mudzuri was recently accused of endorsing President Emmerrson Mnangagwa when he attended a meeting of parliament officials at State House. He was later booed off the stage and accussed of being a ZANU PF sellout during an MDC rally."Unity begins with all of us who love this country and want it to work again. We remain with the people and our icon Morgan Tsvangirai led from the front and taught us a people driven leadership ethos." He further said.Mudzuri's call for unity was received with hard feelings as people thought he was now speaking like a ZANU PF mouthpiece.One Professor Nyikasikana said, "Iwe Mudzuri wakapiwa farm na Mnangagwa ne mombe 100 dze command agriculture wakatengesa kare iwe. Unoswera ku n'anga uchida kuuraya Nelson Chamisa (Mudzuri you were given a farm by Mnangagwa and 100 cows. You spend time at witchdoctors trying to kill Nelson Chamisa.""Mudzuri I would like to warn you that ,we will soon bury yu in the political dust bin as we did to Obert Gutu and Thokozani. Said one Takuzoita Zvenhamo. "Stop being used by the vampires of Zanu who don't want to see the people of Zimbabwe enjoying the fruits of independence. Stop being used by the demon of Zanu."MDC is penciled to go for an elective Congress between February and October this year where Mudzuri is suspected to challenge Nelson Chamisa for party Presidency.