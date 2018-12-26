Latest News Editor's Choice


Mthuli Ncube employs 3000 teachers

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube has announced that  he has authorized the recruitment of 3000 teachers to deal with the shortage of teachers in the country.

"Treasury has authorised the recruitment of 3000 additional teachers in Zimbabwe in order to ease teacher shortage." Ncube said. "Treasury has also authorized recruitment of about 350 university teaching staff and personnel to bolster university capacity. Key to improving service delivery."

Ironically Ncube's announcement comes at a time when the teachers under the banner of the Progressive Union of Zimbabwe have announced that they will not be going back to work if government does not meet their demands.

"Schools will not open if the demands we put forward to the government are not met. What they should understand is that I represent the teachers and this is what they are saying. They (teachers) don't have the money to even report for duty," PTUZ Secretary General Raymond Majongwe said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Teachers Association chief executive Sifiso Ndlovu said the 3 000 teachers which government want to employ were too few considering that at least 20 000 new educators were needed to fill the existing gaps.

"Teachers must be employed as this is the right thing to do, but the figure is too low. There is very little excitement about this figure. We have a shortage of 19 000 teachers who need to be replaced according to the new curriculum. The pupil to teacher ratio is at 1:70 and sometimes goes up to 1: 101 in worst case scenarios. If we look at the budget it was not increased and is at a standstill,'' Ndlovu said.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days