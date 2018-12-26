Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA arrests Mozambique’s ex-finance minister for extradition to US

by AFP
3 hrs ago | Views
A former finance minister of Mozambique, who approved secret loans that plunged the country into a crisis, has been arrested in South Africa awaiting extradition to the United States, police said Monday. Manuel Chang (63), was "arrested on Saturday for USA extradition", national police spokesman Vishnu Naidoo told AFP.

"He is appearing today at Kempton Park court," said Naidoo, referring to a magistrate's court in a district near Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport. Police gave no further details, but media in Mozambique reported that Chang had been arrested at the airport while in transit to Dubai. A copy of a court document dated December 27, directing South African police officers to arrest Chang for eventual surrender to the US, states that he is wanted for conspiracy to commit "wire fraud", "securities fraud" and "money laundering".

Chang was finance minister between 2005 and 2015 under the presidency of Armando Guebuza.

Towards the end of his tenure loans to the value of $2 billion were secretly negotiated and signed. The hidden debt plunged Mozambique into its worst financial crisis since independence in 1975.

Debt soared to 112 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of 2017, forcing the country to suspend repayments and rousing distrust from investors. Donors including the International Monetary Fund and World Bank suspended aid to Mozambique after the government admitted it had secretly borrowed the $2 billion to fund a coastal protection plan.

A spokesman for former president Guebuza blamed the Mozambican government for failing to protect Chang.

"Mozambican authorities would have had information about the warrant of arrest but did nothing to protect the ex-minister," Armindo Chavana said in Maputo.

A Mozambican diplomatic source in South Africa told AFP Chang had briefly appeared in court and that the hearing continues on January 8 in Pretoria.


Source - AFP

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We have been patient for 38 years - sorry ED, Zimbabweans don't have anymore patience to give!

45 mins ago | 331 Views

Wish this could be the President's New Year resolutions

47 mins ago | 117 Views

Harare CBD turns into a war zone as police-vendors clash

2 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Mukupe calls for Mangudya ouster

2 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Chiwenga's bid to replace striking doctors hits brick wall

2 hrs ago | 765 Views

Top cleric praise Chiwenga for leading the coup that dislodged Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

SA's elite cops focus on Beitbridge as car smuggling into Zimbabwe spikes

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

Mnangagwa in fix over Motlanthe report

2 hrs ago | 779 Views

Chitungwiza residents urges govt to build Muda dam

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Busy year for Zimbabwe courts, as govt takes corruption head-on

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa forgives G40?

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zera investigates 'Queen B' and other fuel dealers

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

REVEALED: Full list of ministers to be reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Judge raps Zimparks

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Plumtree Council fails to pay contractor

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold govt accountable

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Lake Kariba water levels rising'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Many of our leaders are just like that baboon

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Building Africa's scientific talent

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

A review of Zimbabwe's trade performance in 2018

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'Declare Kariba an economic zone to boost tourism'

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Mining, tourism to anchor recovery in 2019'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mixed fortunes for Bulawayo arts

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Teachers threaten Mnangagwa with strike action

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Doctors reject Chiwenga deal

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

A letter to Mnngagwa

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Miners feared dead in mine shaft collapse

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Intern' doctors refuse to return to work

2 hrs ago | 527 Views

A new economy beckons for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Man caught with fake customs stamps in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Government targets forex earnings in education

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Man 'stabbed several times' over $3 debt

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

111 people died in road traffic accidents between 15 and 30 December

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

7 killed in road accidents

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Greedy Zimbabwe MPs demand three meals with dessert

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chamisa's 2019 plot laid bare

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

King Lobengula's descendant dies

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bosso sticks to legacy restoration project

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Man struck and killed by lightning on Christmas

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Homes burnt in church row

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Masvingo war vets rally behind Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Grandpa murdered over 50c dispute

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF plans to reclaim urban wards

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe mulls labour exports to S. Sudan

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Stampede at Bushiri's church kills 3 people

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Jonathan Moyo blasts Strive Masiyiwa

3 hrs ago | 1598 Views

MDC calls for its members to die for Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Mthuli Ncube employs 3000 teachers

5 hrs ago | 1964 Views

EFF's new year message to Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 2007 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days