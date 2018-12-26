Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe mulls labour exports to S. Sudan

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is targeting to generate foreign currency through human capital exports and has renewed negotiations with South Sudan to send unemployed graduates to that country.

Government has previously indicated that it was working on a policy to export graduates with more than 16 000 registered under the scheme. However, nothing concrete has materialised as it emerged the deal was not finalised with Africa's youngest nation, South Sudan.

In an interview yesterday, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Minister Professor Amon Murwira said Government in 2019 wants to finalise the exportation of labour programme with South Sudan.

"During innovation Africa, I had the privilege of meeting my counterpart, Minister of Higher Education from South Sudan, in order to learn at which stage we were (in regards to exportation of labour). But I then learnt that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was not finalised. And we are going to finalise the MoU as we enter 2019," said Prof Murwira.

Prof Murwira said the country could earn more Diaspora remittances through exportation of graduates.

"In Zimbabwe we pride ourselves of being very literate. We discovered that we have to up our skills but we know that we are better off in this area. It must be seen through foreign currency inflows using education," he said.

"What that means is that we are going to work very hard to make sure agreements with South Sudan for example among others is finalised so that we can begin the exportation of our graduates."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We have been patient for 38 years - sorry ED, Zimbabweans don't have anymore patience to give!

35 mins ago | 251 Views

Wish this could be the President's New Year resolutions

37 mins ago | 73 Views

Harare CBD turns into a war zone as police-vendors clash

2 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mukupe calls for Mangudya ouster

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Chiwenga's bid to replace striking doctors hits brick wall

2 hrs ago | 673 Views

Top cleric praise Chiwenga for leading the coup that dislodged Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

SA's elite cops focus on Beitbridge as car smuggling into Zimbabwe spikes

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa in fix over Motlanthe report

2 hrs ago | 731 Views

Chitungwiza residents urges govt to build Muda dam

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Busy year for Zimbabwe courts, as govt takes corruption head-on

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa forgives G40?

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zera investigates 'Queen B' and other fuel dealers

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

REVEALED: Full list of ministers to be reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Judge raps Zimparks

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Plumtree Council fails to pay contractor

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold govt accountable

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Lake Kariba water levels rising'

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Many of our leaders are just like that baboon

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Building Africa's scientific talent

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

A review of Zimbabwe's trade performance in 2018

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'Declare Kariba an economic zone to boost tourism'

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Mining, tourism to anchor recovery in 2019'

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mixed fortunes for Bulawayo arts

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Teachers threaten Mnangagwa with strike action

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Doctors reject Chiwenga deal

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

A letter to Mnngagwa

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Miners feared dead in mine shaft collapse

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

'Intern' doctors refuse to return to work

2 hrs ago | 516 Views

A new economy beckons for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Man caught with fake customs stamps in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Government targets forex earnings in education

2 hrs ago | 478 Views

Man 'stabbed several times' over $3 debt

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

111 people died in road traffic accidents between 15 and 30 December

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

7 killed in road accidents

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Greedy Zimbabwe MPs demand three meals with dessert

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chamisa's 2019 plot laid bare

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

King Lobengula's descendant dies

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Bosso sticks to legacy restoration project

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Man struck and killed by lightning on Christmas

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Homes burnt in church row

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Masvingo war vets rally behind Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Grandpa murdered over 50c dispute

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF plans to reclaim urban wards

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

SA arrests Mozambique’s ex-finance minister for extradition to US

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Stampede at Bushiri's church kills 3 people

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Jonathan Moyo blasts Strive Masiyiwa

3 hrs ago | 1550 Views

MDC calls for its members to die for Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1934 Views

Mthuli Ncube employs 3000 teachers

5 hrs ago | 1926 Views

EFF's new year message to Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 1990 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days