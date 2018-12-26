Grandpa murdered over 50c dispute

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 26-YEAR-OLD Chimanimani man allegedly attacked and killed a 66-year-old man who had restrained him from fighting a shopkeeper over a dispute involving 50 cents. The incident occurred at Shinja Business Centre last week.Tatenda Nyadongo of Chizemo Village under Chief Mutambara, allegedly attacked Moses Mwaita Machiha after he attempted to restrain him from fighting a shopkeeper, Annah Ruchiyo (27).Nyadongo is now facing murder charges. He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Chipinge magistrate Poterai Gwezhira on Friday last week.Nyadongo was remanded in custody to January 19. He was advised to seek bail at the High Court.The State is alleging that on December 20, 2017, Nyadongo went to Ruchiyo Store at Shinja Business Centre. He found Machiha in the shop. It is alleged Nyadongo had a misunderstanding with Ruchiyo over 50 cents.Machiha intervened to stop the misunderstanding degenerating into a fight. Nyadongo is alleged to have attacked Machiha with a snooker cue on the shoulder. Machiha sustained injuries and was rushed to Mutambara Hospital where he was admitted. He died on December 23.