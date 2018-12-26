Masvingo war vets rally behind Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

WAR veterans here have distanced themselves from the recent protest held by a group of people claiming to be ex-freedom fighters, saying they are fully behind President Mnangagwa's leadership.A group of people claiming to be war veterans recently demonstrated against the Head of State and have since been disowned by the national liberation fighters' executive and other provincial chapters.In a solidarity message, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) provincial chairman Tendeukai Chinooneka reaffirmed the executive's unwavering support to President Mnangagwa for his efforts to turn around the economy which include programmes like Command Agriculture. He said his executive was behind the Zanu-PF First Secretary, Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, and Head of State and Government on his effort to propel the nation to an upper-middle income economy by 2030."We want to distance ourselves from the group that went to the State House demonstrating against our patron and President."As Masvingo chapter, we are not aware of the protestors' motive and we do not share the same ideology with them," said Chinooneka.He said the ZNLWA Masvingo chapter was joining all progressive citizens of Zimbabwe in affirming unwavering support to President Mnangagwa. He hailed the Head of State for helping the country graduate from a basket case scenario where people depended on food handouts from non Government actors through the introduction of effective food security programmes."Our country had been a perennial basket case since we were now depending on food assistance from non-governmental organisations to such an extent that it had become a normal way of life for our people to queue for food handouts year-in and out."