Homes burnt in church row

OVER 30 huts were gutted by fire on Christmas Day in suspected arson at the height to control a temple and shrine at the Guta RaJehovah Church in Zvimba District, Mashonaland West province.The feud has been raging since the death of founder and faith healer Mai Chaza (real name Theresa Nyamushanga), in 1960. According to sources, the clashes broke out on December 25 as factions in the 62-year-old church wanted to assert right to use the temple following a High Court ruling granting the rivals alternate access."The clashes escalated into an all-out war as members resorted to burning of huts around the shrine in the Chirau area of Zvimba," said a source.Members approached the courts culminating in a High Court ruling in 2014 granting permission to both parties to use the temple and shrine at stipulated times.The shrine is considered sacred. Mai Chaza was buried at the place. She is regarded by members as an epitome of purity and the shrine is considered holy. No comment could be obtained from the police yesterday.Mai Chaza had the reputation of helping thousands of women conceive after getting into contact with a cloth. The first of her healing shrines was in Chief Zimunya in Manicaland. It was gutted by fire in 1956 before she moved to Zvimba.