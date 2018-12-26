Man struck and killed by lightning on Christmas

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 20-year-old Silobela man was struck and killed by a bolt of lightning on Christmas while boozing with friends.Mlungisi Mori of Msilahobe Village under Chief Malisa died on the spot. Silobela legislator Mthokozisi Manoki-Mpofu confirmed the incident."Yes, I received information that someone was hit by lightning while drinking beer at Msilahobe shops on Christmas Day. I am however yet to get full details of the matter," said Mpofu.Ward 25 councillor Mr Stanley Mahlangu said the community was shocked by the incident."We were left in shock with what happened to the young man as he was struck while with friends drinking beer."People where all over the shops as it was Christmas holiday. Following light showers, Mori decided to hide under a shed that is normally used by fruit and vegetables vendors.