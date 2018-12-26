111 people died in road traffic accidents between 15 and 30 December

News / National

by Staff reporter

111 people have died in road traffic accidents between 15 and 30 December this year compared to 120 for the same period last year, police said yesterday.National police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the country recorded 1 590 accidents this year, an increase from 1 405 during the same period last year."A total of 111 people have lost their lives in the traffic accidents recorded between December 15 and 30, 2018 compared to 120 last year while 1 590 road traffic accidents have been recorded compared to 1 405 during the same period last year."The total number of fatal accidents recorded this year is 81 compared to 97 last year while the number of people injured this year is 664 compared to 675 during the same period last year," said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.She attributed most of the accidents to human error, which include speeding, overtaking errors, misjudgement, inattention and drinking and driving."Some of the accidents were fatal hit and run accidents and the motorists did not bother to stop. This is against our Zimbabwean values and ethics of ubuntu and empathy which we're known for."Head on collisions and side swipes involving vehicles going the opposite direction on the roads contributed to most fatalities recorded during the festive season. It's therefore clear that drivers are not leaving adequate space when overtaking or passing each other," said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.In most cases, she added, lack of courtesy and impatience led to the accidents, which were therefore avoidable.