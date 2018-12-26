Man 'stabbed several times' over $3 debt

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO men have been arrested while two others are still at large after they allegedly fatally stabbed their neighbour over a $3 debt.Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred last Thursday at around 2PM in Fort Rixon. He said three siblings Danias (33), Davison (42) and Dashious Banda (31) teamed up with Marvellous Dube (34) and attacked Edson Hlupho (40) over the $3 debt which he owed Dashious.Chief Insp Ndebele said Danias and Davison have been arrested while Dashious and Dube are still at large."I can confirm that we are investigating a murder case where four men fatally stabbed Edson Hlupho of Fort Rixon over a $3 debt. On Thursday at around 2PM Danias, Davison, Dashious and Marvellous teamed up and went to Edson Hlupho's homestead armed with knives, stones and a hoe handle," he said."They demanded back $3 which Hlupho had borrowed from Dashious in September but he indicated that he didn't have the money. Hlupho, sensing danger, tried to flee to a neighbour's homestead but they caught up with him and assaulted him. The four men stabbed Hlupho several times and left him lying on the ground before they fled the scene."Chief Insp Ndebele said Hlupho was found lying dead a few minutes later by a passer-by who alerted police. He said Hlupho was stabbed in the head and several times on the body. The police spokesperson appealed to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the other two suspects to report at any police station near them."We have arrested two of the suspects Danias Banda and Davison Banda while Dashious Banda and Marvellous Dube area still at large. We appeal to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the two suspects to visit any police station near them," he said."As police we urge people to desist from resorting to violence in order to resolve disputes. In this case a life has been lost over a trivial issue of a $3 debt. This is a matter that could have been resolved easily. People should engage a third party whenever there are disputes."