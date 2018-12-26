Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Intern' doctors refuse to return to work

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The negotiations between health workers and Government yesterday failed to lure striking doctors back to work as they insisted on their demands despite the employer offering to review their allowances in the first quarter of the year.

Government had offered to review health workers' allowances in April 2019 together with those of the rest of the other civil servants. It also assured the health workers that the remaining $6 million vehicle loan scheme coupled with a duty free facility would be availed by end of day yesterday. However, the duty free facility would only benefit those who would have accessed the loan facility.

"We are not happy at all with this arrangement. We had asked for a duty free facility to cater for all our members, Government wants to provide it only to those who will benefit from the vehicle loan scheme only," said ZHDA in a statement released last night after the bipartite negotiating forum.

Government also promised to avail $10 million for creation of 402 new posts for the entire health sector, committed to continue improving the drug and equipment situation in hospitals and said working hours were still under evaluation and standardisation.

It also said the proposed contracts for incoming junior resident medical officers would be done in consultations with all relevant stakeholders. However, the doctors refused to take up the offers arguing that it was a bad one. The doctors have since resolved to meet on Wednesday in preparation for a massive demonstration scheduled to take place on January 4 in a bid to exert more pressure on Government to act on their grievances.

"For the whole month, the Health Services Board (HSB) has invested all its energy on dragging ZDHA to court and firing our members," read part of the statement.

"They completely forgot to answer matters raised by doctors for the whole month. They have shown no sense of urgency at all in restoring normalcy in hospitals."

According to ZHDA, Government assured them that $2,2 million worth of medicines were stored at the National Pharmaceutical Company and in the process of being distributed to different Government hospitals. It also said funds for hospital equipment had also been availed but the situation in hospitals would take time to improve. On salaries, the ZHDA said Government reiterated that it was not feasible to pay them in United States dollars since 99 percent of its revenue was in RTGS.

"We have repeatedly asked the Ministry of Health and Child Care to honour the collective bargaining agreement by paying 100 percent of our salaries in foreign currency as agreed. The Government continues to ignore our call citing a litany of excuses," said ZHDA.

Earlier on, the junior doctors' bid to have their urgent application seeking leave to appeal against the Labour Court ruling declaring their strike illegal flopped.

The Labour Court ruled that the application was not urgent. Their lawyer, Mr Munyaradzi Gwisai, yesterday confirmed the Court's latest decision.

"We went to Labour Court today seeking leave to appeal in an application that was brought under a certificate of urgency. The Court deemed our application not urgent enough and it will now be brought to court as a normal court application meaning that it will have to join the queue," said Mr Gwisai.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We have been patient for 38 years - sorry ED, Zimbabweans don't have anymore patience to give!

17 mins ago | 69 Views

Wish this could be the President's New Year resolutions

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Harare CBD turns into a war zone as police-vendors clash

1 hr ago | 786 Views

Mukupe calls for Mangudya ouster

1 hr ago | 795 Views

Chiwenga's bid to replace striking doctors hits brick wall

1 hr ago | 537 Views

Top cleric praise Chiwenga for leading the coup that dislodged Mugabe

1 hr ago | 263 Views

SA's elite cops focus on Beitbridge as car smuggling into Zimbabwe spikes

1 hr ago | 361 Views

Mnangagwa in fix over Motlanthe report

1 hr ago | 632 Views

Chitungwiza residents urges govt to build Muda dam

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Busy year for Zimbabwe courts, as govt takes corruption head-on

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa forgives G40?

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zera investigates 'Queen B' and other fuel dealers

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

REVEALED: Full list of ministers to be reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Judge raps Zimparks

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Plumtree Council fails to pay contractor

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold govt accountable

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Lake Kariba water levels rising'

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Many of our leaders are just like that baboon

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Building Africa's scientific talent

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

A review of Zimbabwe's trade performance in 2018

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Declare Kariba an economic zone to boost tourism'

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Mining, tourism to anchor recovery in 2019'

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mixed fortunes for Bulawayo arts

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Teachers threaten Mnangagwa with strike action

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Doctors reject Chiwenga deal

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

A letter to Mnngagwa

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Miners feared dead in mine shaft collapse

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

A new economy beckons for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Man caught with fake customs stamps in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Government targets forex earnings in education

2 hrs ago | 463 Views

Man 'stabbed several times' over $3 debt

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

111 people died in road traffic accidents between 15 and 30 December

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

7 killed in road accidents

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Greedy Zimbabwe MPs demand three meals with dessert

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chamisa's 2019 plot laid bare

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

King Lobengula's descendant dies

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Bosso sticks to legacy restoration project

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Man struck and killed by lightning on Christmas

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Homes burnt in church row

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Masvingo war vets rally behind Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Grandpa murdered over 50c dispute

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF plans to reclaim urban wards

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe mulls labour exports to S. Sudan

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

SA arrests Mozambique’s ex-finance minister for extradition to US

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Stampede at Bushiri's church kills 3 people

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Jonathan Moyo blasts Strive Masiyiwa

3 hrs ago | 1429 Views

MDC calls for its members to die for Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Mthuli Ncube employs 3000 teachers

4 hrs ago | 1881 Views

EFF's new year message to Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 1953 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days