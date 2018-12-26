Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

A letter to Mnngagwa

by Editorial - newsday
2 hrs ago | Views
THE year 2019 has arrived! Here are 365 days on offer; presenting 365 new chances! For the majority of us Zimbabweans, our hope is that the government will use this new chance to do things differently and set the country on a new trajectory.

A lot of mistakes — some of them fatal — have been made since November 2017, but we believe it is never too late to correct these and do the right things. The government was presented with a lot of opportunities in 2018 to set the country on a new course — politically, socially and economically — and the world, which branded us as a Pariah State, was prepared to work with us and take the country forward. We did not take those chances.

The July 30 elections were supposed to help us close the democracy deficiencies and show the world that we can finally move together as one. Instead, they helped show the world just how divided we are as a people and nation.

This country needs a decisive leader — and one centre of power — rather than the current situation where one is never sure who is making the decisions, and which directive to follow.

Mr President, please understand that you are the man in charge and, therefore, the buck should start and stop with you. Your success means the success of Zimbabwe; the same also if you fail.

We know that this country is potentially the richest in Africa, yet has for years suffered from poor leadership, bad political choices and the disenfranchisement of its people by a political elite that cared little for the majority poor.

You were part of that elite before, but as you yourself pointed out, you saw everything that was wrong with such a system and vowed to put the people first. That is why on July 30, the people gave you a five-year term to finally show them what Nirvana looks like.

So we cannot continue down the same destructive route where we see major industry players like Delta Beverages scaling down operations while we vainly chant "Zimbabwe is open for business".

The New Year represents a new opportunity for you to demonstrate commitment that you promised in the run-up to the presidential elections.

This will only be possible if you assemble a team of advisers that are abreast with the situation on the ground and are able to help you steer this sinking ship to the shoreline. In that case, a diverse group of experts across all sectors, not just political advisers must be recruited as soon as possible.

Continuing with the same advisers — especially if they are dominated by those that advised former President Robert Mugabe — can only be a recipe for disaster.

We are sure that you learnt a number of lessons in 2018, and that should enable you and your government to take the necessary steps in 2019 to correct the mistakes of the past.

As Zimbabweans, we have suffered for far too long at the hands of our leaders' political and economic mismanagement. We cannot continue this vicious cycle. We need to do things differently in 2019 if we are to get results different from those we got in 2018.

You are only the second leader this country has ever known since independence. Please, do things differently from the gentleman you replaced.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We have been patient for 38 years - sorry ED, Zimbabweans don't have anymore patience to give!

45 mins ago | 330 Views

Wish this could be the President's New Year resolutions

47 mins ago | 116 Views

Harare CBD turns into a war zone as police-vendors clash

2 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Mukupe calls for Mangudya ouster

2 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Chiwenga's bid to replace striking doctors hits brick wall

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Top cleric praise Chiwenga for leading the coup that dislodged Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

SA's elite cops focus on Beitbridge as car smuggling into Zimbabwe spikes

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mnangagwa in fix over Motlanthe report

2 hrs ago | 777 Views

Chitungwiza residents urges govt to build Muda dam

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Busy year for Zimbabwe courts, as govt takes corruption head-on

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa forgives G40?

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zera investigates 'Queen B' and other fuel dealers

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

REVEALED: Full list of ministers to be reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Judge raps Zimparks

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Plumtree Council fails to pay contractor

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold govt accountable

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Lake Kariba water levels rising'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Many of our leaders are just like that baboon

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Building Africa's scientific talent

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

A review of Zimbabwe's trade performance in 2018

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'Declare Kariba an economic zone to boost tourism'

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Mining, tourism to anchor recovery in 2019'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mixed fortunes for Bulawayo arts

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Teachers threaten Mnangagwa with strike action

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Doctors reject Chiwenga deal

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Miners feared dead in mine shaft collapse

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Intern' doctors refuse to return to work

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

A new economy beckons for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Man caught with fake customs stamps in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Government targets forex earnings in education

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Man 'stabbed several times' over $3 debt

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

111 people died in road traffic accidents between 15 and 30 December

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

7 killed in road accidents

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Greedy Zimbabwe MPs demand three meals with dessert

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chamisa's 2019 plot laid bare

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

King Lobengula's descendant dies

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bosso sticks to legacy restoration project

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Man struck and killed by lightning on Christmas

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Homes burnt in church row

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Masvingo war vets rally behind Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Grandpa murdered over 50c dispute

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF plans to reclaim urban wards

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe mulls labour exports to S. Sudan

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

SA arrests Mozambique’s ex-finance minister for extradition to US

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Stampede at Bushiri's church kills 3 people

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Jonathan Moyo blasts Strive Masiyiwa

3 hrs ago | 1598 Views

MDC calls for its members to die for Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Mthuli Ncube employs 3000 teachers

5 hrs ago | 1964 Views

EFF's new year message to Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 2006 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days