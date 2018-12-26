Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Doctors reject Chiwenga deal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Negotiations between government and striking doctors collapsed yesterday after the medical practitioners rejected a deal struck by negotiators, prolonging the month-long strike.

Doctors in public hospitals have been striking for better pay and working conditions and negotiating teams reached an agreement to end the industrial action, but the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) membership rejected the deal and accused government of negotiating in bad faith.

In a statement, ZHDA said government said it could not pay the doctors in United States dollars because 99% of its revenue was electronic.

On the vehicle loan scheme demanded by the doctors, government said the existing facility had only $6 million left, but the scheme was to be complemented with a duty-free scheme.

"We had asked for a duty-free facility to cater for all our members. The Ministry of Health wants to provide it only to those who will benefit from the vehicle loan scheme alone. We are not happy at all with the move," ZHDA said in a statement.

"The employer initially had said the cost of living adjustments would be made in February. That it has been postponed to April (to include the rest of the civil service) is something surprising and without honesty.

"We refused to sign such a bad offer with no clarity on issues that matter."

Among those present during the negotiations were Apex Council members, Finance ministry permanent secretary, George Guvamatanga and his Health counterpart, Gerald Gwinji, among others.

ZHDA secretary-general, Mthabisi Anele Bhebhe said doctors rejected the government offer and will continue with the strike action.

Doctors have been protesting over pay, allowances and drug shortages at public health institutions, as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government struggles with an economy experiencing rising inflation and prices, a shortages of cash, fuel and groceries.

But sources close to the negotiations said during the talks, the doctors had agreed to return to work while a framework to address their demands was being worked out.

The talks came a day after the expiry of the Sunday deadline issued by senior doctors and consultants — who have been holding fort during the strike — who on Friday issued a 48-hour ultimatum that government resolves the concerns raised by their striking colleagues or they would join the industrial action.

The striking junior doctors were last week suspended by Acting President Constantino Chiwenga for allegedly defying a court ruling to return to work.

Government had agreed to drop disciplinary cases against the doctors under the rejected deal.

To mitigate the crisis at public health institutions, government had attempted to hire students who recently graduated from university to replace the suspended doctors, but was rebuffed by the students.

Documents shown to NewsDay suggested a list of students from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), University of Zimbabwe (UZ), and other medical colleges from across the world had already been drawn up by government.

Meanwhile, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) yesterday called on government to apply a holistic approach in dealing with the strike by medical doctors.

"As a coalition, we are worried that the impasse, if not dealt with, will likely trigger similar job actions by other health professionals such as nurses who work closely with doctors," CiZC said.

"We believe that a holistic approach will address major concerns in the health sector which is currently faced with a major industrial action by doctors and also struggling to cope with the health demands of the citizens due to shortages in essential drugs and equipment."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We have been patient for 38 years - sorry ED, Zimbabweans don't have anymore patience to give!

45 mins ago | 330 Views

Wish this could be the President's New Year resolutions

47 mins ago | 116 Views

Harare CBD turns into a war zone as police-vendors clash

2 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Mukupe calls for Mangudya ouster

2 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Chiwenga's bid to replace striking doctors hits brick wall

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Top cleric praise Chiwenga for leading the coup that dislodged Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

SA's elite cops focus on Beitbridge as car smuggling into Zimbabwe spikes

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mnangagwa in fix over Motlanthe report

2 hrs ago | 777 Views

Chitungwiza residents urges govt to build Muda dam

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Busy year for Zimbabwe courts, as govt takes corruption head-on

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa forgives G40?

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zera investigates 'Queen B' and other fuel dealers

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

REVEALED: Full list of ministers to be reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Judge raps Zimparks

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Plumtree Council fails to pay contractor

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold govt accountable

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Lake Kariba water levels rising'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Many of our leaders are just like that baboon

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Building Africa's scientific talent

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

A review of Zimbabwe's trade performance in 2018

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'Declare Kariba an economic zone to boost tourism'

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Mining, tourism to anchor recovery in 2019'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mixed fortunes for Bulawayo arts

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Teachers threaten Mnangagwa with strike action

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

A letter to Mnngagwa

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Miners feared dead in mine shaft collapse

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Intern' doctors refuse to return to work

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

A new economy beckons for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Man caught with fake customs stamps in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Government targets forex earnings in education

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Man 'stabbed several times' over $3 debt

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

111 people died in road traffic accidents between 15 and 30 December

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

7 killed in road accidents

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Greedy Zimbabwe MPs demand three meals with dessert

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chamisa's 2019 plot laid bare

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

King Lobengula's descendant dies

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bosso sticks to legacy restoration project

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Man struck and killed by lightning on Christmas

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Homes burnt in church row

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Masvingo war vets rally behind Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Grandpa murdered over 50c dispute

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF plans to reclaim urban wards

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe mulls labour exports to S. Sudan

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

SA arrests Mozambique’s ex-finance minister for extradition to US

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Stampede at Bushiri's church kills 3 people

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Jonathan Moyo blasts Strive Masiyiwa

3 hrs ago | 1597 Views

MDC calls for its members to die for Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Mthuli Ncube employs 3000 teachers

5 hrs ago | 1964 Views

EFF's new year message to Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 2006 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days