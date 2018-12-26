Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mixed fortunes for Bulawayo arts

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ARTISTES in Bulawayo - a city renowned as the country's traditional arts and culture hub - have expressed mixed feelings over performances in 2018 and expressed hope of much better prospects this year.

Iyasa founder, Nkululeko Dube said 2018 started on a brighter note for the industry.

"The first half of the year had a lot of promise and potential. We saw a rise in home grown arts projects and an increase in arts activities, especially at Bulawayo Theatre. The consistent showcasing meant that audiences for local arts consumption grew," he said.

"Touring groups and musicians also did very well in 2018, and one of my highlights was the recognition of one of our own poets and authors in the city, Philani Nyoni, following his nomination in the African Writers Awards. That was a proud moment for the nation."

He, however, said the sector's success was also largely dependent on the economy, meaning a lot of programmes and activities during the course of last year had felt the knock-on-effect of the economic slowdown.

Dube said a number of traditional arts and culture events had to be struck off the calendar as a result.

"When the economy slumped, so did the arts and arts activities. Unfortunately, the number of events, be it self-organised or corporate, took a knock. Evidently the inflow of international acts coming into the country took a knock, with even traditional activities like the Kalawa Homecoming show failing to take off," he said.

Dube cited the appointment of Nicholas Moyo as the National Arts Council director in 2018 as a positive development, which he believed would inject new life and energy into arts and culture in 2019.

He said the death of illustrious music producer, Joe Maseko, left a huge gap in the music sector that would not be easy to fill.

"We can only hope for better fortunes in 2019, but as long as the economy does not improve, it's highly unlikely that the artistes will flourish in these conditions," he said.

Axe-wielding rhumba musician-cum-actor Madlela Skhobokhobo said the arts sector in Bulawayo has been on a growth trajectory, churning out new exciting products from young artistes.

"I had the pleasure of working with young people like Sekolethu, Zhezhingtons and Redbee this past year, and I must say the future is bright in the Bulawayo arts industry. We now have two radio stations that try to promote local content, which is good," he said.

"I would say let us up local content to 95% and give less attention to South African art that keeps flooding our market. What stifles the growth of our art here is the excessive consumption of South African content. We celebrate them too much as a people, shunning our own people."

Madlela said it was enough celebrating other people's talents, as Bulawayo had more than sufficient talent.

"This goes out to people out there, and I say it's enough. We have celebrated other people's talent for much too long, and we can't be a nation which, when it wants to celebrate, it needs people from outside to offer the entertainment when we have our own who can do an equally sterling job," he said.

"We are here to bring dignity to our arts, and there is a general feeling from my fans that I have, to some extent, abandoned the main focus, which is story-telling through film, hence a desire to go back."

Madlela said he was planning on re-introducing his acting and drama side of the arts, as he had placed more focus on music.

"We hope more companies will make not only me, but deserving Bulawayo artistes brand ambassadors. Big up to NetOne for showing other companies that it is possible for a Bulawayo artiste to represent a big brand like them," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We have been patient for 38 years - sorry ED, Zimbabweans don't have anymore patience to give!

45 mins ago | 330 Views

Wish this could be the President's New Year resolutions

47 mins ago | 116 Views

Harare CBD turns into a war zone as police-vendors clash

2 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Mukupe calls for Mangudya ouster

2 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Chiwenga's bid to replace striking doctors hits brick wall

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Top cleric praise Chiwenga for leading the coup that dislodged Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

SA's elite cops focus on Beitbridge as car smuggling into Zimbabwe spikes

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mnangagwa in fix over Motlanthe report

2 hrs ago | 777 Views

Chitungwiza residents urges govt to build Muda dam

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Busy year for Zimbabwe courts, as govt takes corruption head-on

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa forgives G40?

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zera investigates 'Queen B' and other fuel dealers

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

REVEALED: Full list of ministers to be reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Judge raps Zimparks

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Plumtree Council fails to pay contractor

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold govt accountable

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Lake Kariba water levels rising'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Many of our leaders are just like that baboon

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Building Africa's scientific talent

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

A review of Zimbabwe's trade performance in 2018

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'Declare Kariba an economic zone to boost tourism'

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Mining, tourism to anchor recovery in 2019'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Teachers threaten Mnangagwa with strike action

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Doctors reject Chiwenga deal

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

A letter to Mnngagwa

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Miners feared dead in mine shaft collapse

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Intern' doctors refuse to return to work

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

A new economy beckons for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Man caught with fake customs stamps in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Government targets forex earnings in education

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Man 'stabbed several times' over $3 debt

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

111 people died in road traffic accidents between 15 and 30 December

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

7 killed in road accidents

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Greedy Zimbabwe MPs demand three meals with dessert

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chamisa's 2019 plot laid bare

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

King Lobengula's descendant dies

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bosso sticks to legacy restoration project

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Man struck and killed by lightning on Christmas

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Homes burnt in church row

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Masvingo war vets rally behind Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Grandpa murdered over 50c dispute

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF plans to reclaim urban wards

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe mulls labour exports to S. Sudan

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

SA arrests Mozambique’s ex-finance minister for extradition to US

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Stampede at Bushiri's church kills 3 people

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Jonathan Moyo blasts Strive Masiyiwa

3 hrs ago | 1596 Views

MDC calls for its members to die for Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Mthuli Ncube employs 3000 teachers

5 hrs ago | 1963 Views

EFF's new year message to Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 2006 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days