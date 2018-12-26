REVEALED: Full list of ministers to be reshuffled

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu





Kirsty Coventry will be Minister Sports without a deputy .



Mangaliso Ndlovu has failed to reign in Retailers and industry his job is seriously on the line with Raj Modi likely to be promoted as an experienced business man.



Dr Sekai Irene Nzenza is likely to be reassigned to a new Ministry of Youth , Arts and culture , deputised by Yeukai SimbanegaviKirsty Coventry will be Minister Sports without a deputy .Mangaliso Ndlovu has failed to reign in Retailers and industry his job is seriously on the line with Raj Modi likely to be promoted as an experienced business man. Lovemore Matuke likely to be full minister at the Public Service as a retired major he will bring discipline ku public service.



Victor Matemadanda to be dropped and sent to a full-time post at party HQ.



Mangaliso Ndlovu to replace Monica Mutsvangwa who will be heading to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.



John Mangudya is on his way out and Mthuli will be asked to pick someone he can work with. The Gono errors and structures at RBZ will be demolished by Mthuli and his new ally.



Engineer Elias Mudzuri likely to be minister of state for Harare province.



Energy Mutodi will survive he is likely to lead a ministry of state that will be responsible for the fight against sanctions we are not sure how the Presidency will structure it but they are working on it.

Lovemore Matuke likely to be full minister at the Public Service as a retired major he will bring discipline ku public service.Victor Matemadanda to be dropped and sent to a full-time post at party HQ.Mangaliso Ndlovu to replace Monica Mutsvangwa who will be heading to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.John Mangudya is on his way out and Mthuli will be asked to pick someone he can work with. The Gono errors and structures at RBZ will be demolished by Mthuli and his new ally.Engineer Elias Mudzuri likely to be minister of state for Harare province.Energy Mutodi will survive he is likely to lead a ministry of state that will be responsible for the fight against sanctions we are not sure how the Presidency will structure it but they are working on it.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be making changes to the cabinet in mid January. A source in the Office of the President and Cabinet has revealed to us that the discussions that took place at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s farm during the festive season were likely to produce the following changes.However it must be noted that only His Excellency President has the final prerogative to choose whom he wants.