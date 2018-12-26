Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa forgives G40?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira has said Zanu PF was closely monitoring the movements of members of the G40 cabal, whom he said used to torment their rivals in the Team Lacoste faction at the height of internal squabbles in the ruling party.

Speaking at a Christmas party held at Malwate in Marondera that was organised by the Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial leadership on Saturday, Chadzamira said the harassment and trauma they faced at the hands of G40, which was linked to former President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace, was still fresh in their minds.

"A number of events have passed, so let's forgive each other and let's move in unity. But we don't forget. We forgive, but we don't forget. It was a phase of knowing each other. We now know each other, and we will be monitoring those whom we know are suspects," he said.

A number of senior Zanu PF officials aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa were expelled from the party at the height of the fights pitting the two factions.

Chadzamira, who is also Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairperson, took a swipe at a group of war veterans who recently stormed Mnangagwa's office demanding an improvement of their welfare.

"They lifted placards at Munhumutapa Building saying 'ED (Mnangagwa) are we still together?' Together where? True war veterans know protocol if they want something to be addressed. They should engage in dialogue," he said.

Zanu PF Mashonaland East chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza said it was time to concentrate on development rather than politicking.

"This coming year, we need to work hard. We need to move forward with our President's vision of putting the economy ahead of politics. It is the time to embrace the issue of devolution to develop our province," he said.

Notables who attended the Christmas party include Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister Apollonia Munzverengi, youth league provincial chairperson, Kelvin Mutsvairo, politburo members Mike Bimha and David Parirenyatwa, among others.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We have been patient for 38 years - sorry ED, Zimbabweans don't have anymore patience to give!

57 mins ago | 454 Views

Wish this could be the President's New Year resolutions

60 mins ago | 152 Views

Harare CBD turns into a war zone as police-vendors clash

2 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Mukupe calls for Mangudya ouster

2 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Chiwenga's bid to replace striking doctors hits brick wall

2 hrs ago | 870 Views

Top cleric praise Chiwenga for leading the coup that dislodged Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

SA's elite cops focus on Beitbridge as car smuggling into Zimbabwe spikes

2 hrs ago | 616 Views

Mnangagwa in fix over Motlanthe report

2 hrs ago | 844 Views

Chitungwiza residents urges govt to build Muda dam

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Busy year for Zimbabwe courts, as govt takes corruption head-on

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zera investigates 'Queen B' and other fuel dealers

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

REVEALED: Full list of ministers to be reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Judge raps Zimparks

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Plumtree Council fails to pay contractor

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold govt accountable

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

'Lake Kariba water levels rising'

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Many of our leaders are just like that baboon

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Building Africa's scientific talent

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

A review of Zimbabwe's trade performance in 2018

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'Declare Kariba an economic zone to boost tourism'

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Mining, tourism to anchor recovery in 2019'

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mixed fortunes for Bulawayo arts

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Teachers threaten Mnangagwa with strike action

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Doctors reject Chiwenga deal

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

A letter to Mnngagwa

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Miners feared dead in mine shaft collapse

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

'Intern' doctors refuse to return to work

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

A new economy beckons for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Man caught with fake customs stamps in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Government targets forex earnings in education

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

Man 'stabbed several times' over $3 debt

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

111 people died in road traffic accidents between 15 and 30 December

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

7 killed in road accidents

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Greedy Zimbabwe MPs demand three meals with dessert

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa's 2019 plot laid bare

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

King Lobengula's descendant dies

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bosso sticks to legacy restoration project

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Man struck and killed by lightning on Christmas

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Homes burnt in church row

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Masvingo war vets rally behind Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Grandpa murdered over 50c dispute

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF plans to reclaim urban wards

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe mulls labour exports to S. Sudan

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

SA arrests Mozambique’s ex-finance minister for extradition to US

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Stampede at Bushiri's church kills 3 people

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Jonathan Moyo blasts Strive Masiyiwa

3 hrs ago | 1672 Views

MDC calls for its members to die for Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Mthuli Ncube employs 3000 teachers

5 hrs ago | 2007 Views

EFF's new year message to Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 2021 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days