Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mukupe calls for Mangudya ouster

by newzimbabwe.com
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Deputy Minister of Finance, Terence Mukupe has emerged from his political hiatus to propose the axing of Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor, John Mangudya as a way of solving the worsening fuel crisis in Zimbabwe.

Mangudya is under fire for adamantly introducing the bond note 2016 while insisting the surrogate currency shall remain at par with the US dollar which was the anchor currency at the time.

The central bank chief said he was prepared to resign if things went otherwise.

The bond note has since tumbled and was now three times weaker than the US dollar, something that has ignited calls from among opposition supporters for him to surrender his job.

Fuel queues have become the order of the day as government continues searching for clues on how to remedy the crisis.



Mukupe has emerged as a surprise advocate of Mangudya's ouster as the agenda is often linked to opposition loyalists.
"The current fuel supply chain is unsustainable," Mukupe wrote on twitter.

"My take is we either need to raise the price of fuel to $4.39 or abandon the bond together with the governor and allow Prof (Finance Minister Ncube) Mthuli space to flourish."

Mukupe worked with Mangudya as the Finance ministry supervises the central bank.

At no time did he make any attempt to remove Mangudya, who came under the spotlight two months ago when four Reserve Bank bosses were fingered by Zanu-PF youth empowerment lobbyist Acie Lumumba in a messy foreign currency scandal.

They were later cleared of any wrong doing.

Source - newzimbabwe.com

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Strive Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

7 mins ago | 14 Views

We have been patient for 38 years - sorry ED, Zimbabweans don't have anymore patience to give!

1 hr ago | 598 Views

Wish this could be the President's New Year resolutions

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Harare CBD turns into a war zone as police-vendors clash

2 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Chiwenga's bid to replace striking doctors hits brick wall

2 hrs ago | 971 Views

Top cleric praise Chiwenga for leading the coup that dislodged Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

SA's elite cops focus on Beitbridge as car smuggling into Zimbabwe spikes

2 hrs ago | 691 Views

Mnangagwa in fix over Motlanthe report

2 hrs ago | 901 Views

Chitungwiza residents urges govt to build Muda dam

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Busy year for Zimbabwe courts, as govt takes corruption head-on

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa forgives G40?

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zera investigates 'Queen B' and other fuel dealers

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

REVEALED: Full list of ministers to be reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Judge raps Zimparks

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Plumtree Council fails to pay contractor

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold govt accountable

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Lake Kariba water levels rising'

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Many of our leaders are just like that baboon

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Building Africa's scientific talent

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

A review of Zimbabwe's trade performance in 2018

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

'Declare Kariba an economic zone to boost tourism'

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Mining, tourism to anchor recovery in 2019'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mixed fortunes for Bulawayo arts

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Teachers threaten Mnangagwa with strike action

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Doctors reject Chiwenga deal

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

A letter to Mnngagwa

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Miners feared dead in mine shaft collapse

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

'Intern' doctors refuse to return to work

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

A new economy beckons for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Man caught with fake customs stamps in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Government targets forex earnings in education

3 hrs ago | 511 Views

Man 'stabbed several times' over $3 debt

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

111 people died in road traffic accidents between 15 and 30 December

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

7 killed in road accidents

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Greedy Zimbabwe MPs demand three meals with dessert

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa's 2019 plot laid bare

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

King Lobengula's descendant dies

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bosso sticks to legacy restoration project

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Man struck and killed by lightning on Christmas

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Homes burnt in church row

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Masvingo war vets rally behind Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Grandpa murdered over 50c dispute

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF plans to reclaim urban wards

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe mulls labour exports to S. Sudan

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

SA arrests Mozambique’s ex-finance minister for extradition to US

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Stampede at Bushiri's church kills 3 people

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Jonathan Moyo blasts Strive Masiyiwa

3 hrs ago | 1740 Views

MDC calls for its members to die for Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Mthuli Ncube employs 3000 teachers

5 hrs ago | 2049 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days