Kanyemba floating bridge to enhance trade

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's trade relations with Zambia and Mozambique are set for a major transformation following the finalisation of a floating bridge at the Kanyemba Border Post.The multi-million dollar project to establish a floating bridge that will be used as a deck to ferry heavy trucks across the Zambezi into Zambia and Mozambique located at the border post in Mashonaland Central province is one of the important developments that will be commissioned this year.The project will create the shortest route linking up Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique.The Kanyemba Bridge will reduce the link distance by a massive 550 kilometres, thus cutting costs on fuel and time.Available information is that the floating bridge or pontoon landing bay at the border post is now finalised with Zambian and Mozambican authorities standing ready for the project to take off this year.A high powered delegation of government officials to be led by the Acting President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga is expected to visit the Kanyemba area this Thursday to be appraised on the pontoon landing project, according to the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Cde Joel Biggie Matiza.The project funded through an agreement with the government of Japan will be critical in boosting trade statistics among the three nations and revive the operations of the border post which had retreated into a ghost point due to inactivity.Supportive infrastructure such as the road network to the area has been worked on with revelations that 5 kilometres of the approach road to the pontoon landing bay is complete with a drivable surface.