Zambian President sacks army chiefs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has sacked the army commander and his deputy, a rare firing of the top military brass in the country.He did not give reasons for removing Lieutenant-General Paul Mihova but cautioned his successor, William Sikazwe, not to abuse the authority of the office and to respect the hierarchy.Speaking to Zambian state radio President Lungu said the Zambia army is renowned in Africa and beyond to have very disciplined officers and hence he expects the new army commander to continue maintaining that discipline.Lungu reiterated that he does not expect anybody to abuse that power of responsibility.Mihova was appointed head of the army in 2011 by the late President Michael Sata.His deputy, Major-General Jackson Miti was only recently appointed to the second most powerful position in the army.President Lungu has been accused of cracking down on dissent since winning a contested election in 2016.