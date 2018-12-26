Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Several feared dead as Wanderer Mine collapses

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Several illegal gold panners are feared dead after the collapse of a mine shaft at Wanderer Mine in Shurugwi.

The number of people trapped inside is not known but police and experts are on the ground carrying out investigations.

It is a treasure trove of gold and at any given time they are thousands of fortune hunters who are underground looking for the precious mineral.

It is, however, not clear whether they were illegal miners underground when Wanderer Mine curved in engulfing a road and the foot of a nearby mountain.

Some illegal miners who were at the scene said the mine had given them a warning prior to its collapse and they had managed to vacate before the disaster struck.

Those who managed to escape did not rule out the possibility that some people could still be trapped underground.

Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Larry Mavhima expressed shock and regret over the incident saying a team of experts is on the ground to ascertain the cause of the mine collapse.

In a telephone interview with the ZBC a mining expert said the mine could have collapsed due to illegal miners who are destroying remnant pillars that give stability to the mine.

He said when German miners were still running the mine the same area popularly known as Wafa Wafa Massive collapsed and claimed more than 50 people whose remains were never retrieved.

He said illegal miners have no capacity to do proper mining and as a result they go for underground pillars creating instability that might have resulted in the mine curving in.

Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from the provincial mines director were fruitless.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet accused of murder?

2 hrs ago | 4774 Views

Prophet Chiza says Chamisa will become President of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 5615 Views

Can 2018 flawed elections produce legitimate president - squared circle MDC have failed to comprehend

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa should be forced to engage Chamisa, says Jim Kunaka

4 hrs ago | 1765 Views

How Zimbabwe has become the world's top tourist destination

5 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Strive Masiyiwa speaks out on allegations

5 hrs ago | 3777 Views

Zambian President sacks army chiefs

5 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Kanyemba floating bridge to enhance trade

5 hrs ago | 949 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

5 hrs ago | 1922 Views

We have been patient for 38 years - sorry ED, Zimbabweans don't have anymore patience to give!

7 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Wish this could be the President's New Year resolutions

7 hrs ago | 483 Views

Harare CBD turns into a war zone as police-vendors clash

7 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Mukupe calls for Mangudya ouster

7 hrs ago | 3716 Views

Chiwenga's bid to replace striking doctors hits brick wall

8 hrs ago | 2427 Views

Top cleric praise Chiwenga for leading the coup that dislodged Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 1652 Views

SA's elite cops focus on Beitbridge as car smuggling into Zimbabwe spikes

8 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Mnangagwa in fix over Motlanthe report

8 hrs ago | 2344 Views

Chitungwiza residents urges govt to build Muda dam

8 hrs ago | 197 Views

Busy year for Zimbabwe courts, as govt takes corruption head-on

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa forgives G40?

8 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Zera investigates 'Queen B' and other fuel dealers

8 hrs ago | 807 Views

REVEALED: Full list of ministers to be reshuffled

8 hrs ago | 6626 Views

Judge raps Zimparks

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Plumtree Council fails to pay contractor

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold govt accountable

8 hrs ago | 106 Views

'Lake Kariba water levels rising'

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Many of our leaders are just like that baboon

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Building Africa's scientific talent

8 hrs ago | 52 Views

A review of Zimbabwe's trade performance in 2018

8 hrs ago | 67 Views

'Declare Kariba an economic zone to boost tourism'

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Mining, tourism to anchor recovery in 2019'

8 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mixed fortunes for Bulawayo arts

8 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teachers threaten Mnangagwa with strike action

8 hrs ago | 223 Views

Doctors reject Chiwenga deal

8 hrs ago | 533 Views

A letter to Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Miners feared dead in mine shaft collapse

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

'Intern' doctors refuse to return to work

8 hrs ago | 644 Views

A new economy beckons for Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 489 Views

Man caught with fake customs stamps in Beitbridge

8 hrs ago | 572 Views

Government targets forex earnings in education

8 hrs ago | 630 Views

Man 'stabbed several times' over $3 debt

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

111 people died in road traffic accidents between 15 and 30 December

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

7 killed in road accidents

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

Greedy Zimbabwe MPs demand three meals with dessert

8 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chamisa's 2019 plot laid bare

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

King Lobengula's descendant dies

8 hrs ago | 346 Views

Bosso sticks to legacy restoration project

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man struck and killed by lightning on Christmas

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

Homes burnt in church row

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

Masvingo war vets rally behind Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days