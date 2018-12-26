Latest News Editor's Choice


Strive Masiyiwa speaks out on allegations

by Mandla Ndlovu
Founder of Econet Wireless Strive Masiyiwa has recently been accused by businessmen mogul Mtumwa Mawere and politician Daniel Shumba of stealing Econet Wireless from Daniel Shumba and other shareholders. Masiyiwa is co-accused with Nigel Chanakira.

Masiyiwa has decided to take to Facebook to open up on his side of the story. We publish the full statement below:

The Higher Life Foundation has provided scholarships for 200,000 children in Zimbabwe over the last 20 years. With a permanent staff of more than 200 people, it works in every single province of Zimbabwe.

Every year the foundation gives scholarships to 100 gifted children (10 from each province, including 50 girls). This 18 year program which we call Joshua Nkomo Scholarship prepares students to go to some of the best universities in the world. This program has produced a Rhodes Scholar 5 years in a row. There are currently 354 Joshualites studying in the United States.

Now here is something I want to put on record:
#1. Higher Life Foundation and the Joshua Nkomo Scholarship program, is entirely the brain child of my wife Tsitsi Masiyiwa.
She is the one who set them up and EVERY OTHER PROGRAM and manages them on a full time basis.

She just comes to me for the money.
She is also the one who finds all the donor partners who we work with throughout Africa.

I have never seen the foundation, and I have never participated in any of its activities, beyond providing the money. I am not even a board member.

I have not been to Zimbabwe for 18 and half years, but in all those years my wife insisted she would continue to go there, and was once detained and questioned by Mugabe  police for an entire day.

She travels the length and breadth of Zimbabwe every year supporting orphaned and vulnerable children,

#2. When the Cholera outbreak began in Zimbabwe a few months ago. It was my wife who showed me the World Health Organization presentation that predicted that it could kill 10,000 people, if it went unchecked:
She demanded that I put up $10m to cover the cost. Subsequently she asked for another $10m. Now she has asked that I commit $60m to help restore water and sewage piping in Harare.

She is the one who drafted the letters that I had to sign to donors around the world.

To paraphrase the Apostle Jude, we must contend, and fight for that which is good.

I would like to thank all those friends like Trevor Ncube, who have stood up for my wife whilst she was being cyber bullied, shouted down and stalked on platforms like Twitter.

Sadly one of the foremost bullies is a Zimbabwean who works for an international organization that is highly respected for its work on human rights. The  founder, now 95 is a close family friend. I hope my human rights friend is happy now that he has stopped her from using Twitter. Maybe now he and others like him will stop this pathetic misogyny.

What about the rights of women like my wife to also express an opinion?





Source - Byo24News

