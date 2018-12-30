4 die in two Victoria Falls accidents

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four people have been killed while 12 were seriously injured following two separate road accidents which occurred in Victoria Falls this Monday.Three of those injured are reported to be in critical condition with two of them admitted at United Bulawayo Hospitals.Two people died on the spot after a head on collision involving a Toyota Wish which had eight passengers on board travelling from Victoria Falls to Monde and a Toyota Avans with four male passengers on board which was travelling from Lupinyu Business Centre.The accident occurred during the early hours of Monday morning just a few kilometres from the resort town.The third person died on admission at Victoria Falls Hospital.The eight passengers who were traveling on the Toyota Wish are reported to have been coming from a cross over church service in Victoria Falls.ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accidents, adding that the injured were taken to Victoria Falls Hospital.In another separate incident which occurred along on the same day, a Mazda 6 vehicle was involved in a head on collision with a Land Cruiser near Kazungula Turn Off.One person died on admission at Victoria Falls Hospital while four are currently in a critical condition.The passengers travelling on Mazda 6 are believed to have been coming from the Victoria Falls Carnival New Year cross over event.