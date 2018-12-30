Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's team struck with strange illness

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's core team in government has been struck by illness with several government officials in and out of the hospital since the formation of the current government. This has caused government not to perform to the best as expected. 
This is the list of ailing government officials:1. Kembo Mohadi2. General Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga3. Sibusiso Busi Moyo4. Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa5. Monica Mutsvangwa
The list also balloons if we include service chiefs and judges who have been in and out of the hospital.
Last year, a South African prophet Alph Lukau said General Chiwenga stepped on a lion's tail hence he became sick. This was interpreted by Zimbabweans to mean that he was being punished through some form of witchcraft for removing President Robert Mugabe.
ZANU PF officials have been known to be very spiritual and frequent visitors of witchdoctors and apostolic sects for spiritual power.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa cuts leave to solve Chiwenga's mess

3 mins ago | 11 Views

'Give Chiwenga ; Chamisa power' Lumumba tells Mnangagwa

45 mins ago | 1315 Views

Strive Masiyiwa struggles to stomach criticism

2 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Kariba MP opens up to social media

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Strive Masiyiwa speaks out on allegations

14 hrs ago | 11233 Views

4 die in two Victoria Falls accidents

14 hrs ago | 3788 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet accused of murder?

17 hrs ago | 13017 Views

Prophet Chiza says Chamisa will become President of Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 21895 Views

Can 2018 flawed elections produce legitimate president - squared circle MDC have failed to comprehend

18 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Mnangagwa should be forced to engage Chamisa, says Jim Kunaka

19 hrs ago | 5266 Views

How Zimbabwe has become the world's top tourist destination

20 hrs ago | 2849 Views

Zambian President sacks army chiefs

20 hrs ago | 3175 Views

Kanyemba floating bridge to enhance trade

20 hrs ago | 2359 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

21 hrs ago | 3497 Views

We have been patient for 38 years - sorry ED, Zimbabweans don't have anymore patience to give!

22 hrs ago | 2734 Views

Wish this could be the President's New Year resolutions

22 hrs ago | 757 Views

Harare CBD turns into a war zone as police-vendors clash

23 hrs ago | 3952 Views

Mukupe calls for Mangudya ouster

23 hrs ago | 5614 Views

Chiwenga's bid to replace striking doctors hits brick wall

23 hrs ago | 4327 Views

Top cleric praise Chiwenga for leading the coup that dislodged Mugabe

23 hrs ago | 2736 Views

SA's elite cops focus on Beitbridge as car smuggling into Zimbabwe spikes

23 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Mnangagwa in fix over Motlanthe report

23 hrs ago | 4241 Views

Chitungwiza residents urges govt to build Muda dam

23 hrs ago | 266 Views

Busy year for Zimbabwe courts, as govt takes corruption head-on

23 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa forgives G40?

23 hrs ago | 2170 Views

Zera investigates 'Queen B' and other fuel dealers

23 hrs ago | 1508 Views

REVEALED: Full list of ministers to be reshuffled

23 hrs ago | 11020 Views

Judge raps Zimparks

23 hrs ago | 356 Views

Plumtree Council fails to pay contractor

23 hrs ago | 221 Views

Churches should not be political puppets, but hold govt accountable

23 hrs ago | 181 Views

'Lake Kariba water levels rising'

23 hrs ago | 397 Views

Many of our leaders are just like that baboon

23 hrs ago | 377 Views

Building Africa's scientific talent

23 hrs ago | 78 Views

A review of Zimbabwe's trade performance in 2018

23 hrs ago | 119 Views

'Declare Kariba an economic zone to boost tourism'

23 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Mining, tourism to anchor recovery in 2019'

23 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mixed fortunes for Bulawayo arts

23 hrs ago | 90 Views

Teachers threaten Mnangagwa with strike action

23 hrs ago | 431 Views

Doctors reject Chiwenga deal

23 hrs ago | 1185 Views

A letter to Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 438 Views

Miners feared dead in mine shaft collapse

23 hrs ago | 577 Views

'Intern' doctors refuse to return to work

23 hrs ago | 775 Views

A new economy beckons for Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 715 Views

Man caught with fake customs stamps in Beitbridge

23 hrs ago | 812 Views

Government targets forex earnings in education

23 hrs ago | 886 Views

Man 'stabbed several times' over $3 debt

23 hrs ago | 482 Views

111 people died in road traffic accidents between 15 and 30 December

23 hrs ago | 207 Views

7 killed in road accidents

23 hrs ago | 333 Views

Greedy Zimbabwe MPs demand three meals with dessert

23 hrs ago | 377 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days