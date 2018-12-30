'Give Chiwenga ; Chamisa power' Lumumba tells Mnangagwa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Self-styled communications strategist William Mutumanje (Acie Lumumba) has called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to give Nelson Chamisa the Presidency so that he can save the country from the economic woes bedevilling the country.Mutumanje also said Mnangagwa must give the party Presidency to Vice President Constantino Nyikadzino Guvheya Chiwenga."As a Zanu PF member I plead with Emmerson Mnangagwa to make the easier call to the Zanu PF A man, as a patriot I plead with ED to make the harder call to the MDC A man." Mutumanje said. " One can save the party, the other can save the country. You lose nothing with both boss."General Chiwenga has always been called Zim 2 on Number since the days when he was the army leader.Mutumanje's statements come at a time when ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Paul Mangwana told journalists that ZANU PF will not initiate talks with Nelson Chamisa but the MDC leader is the one who must come and knock at the ZANU PF door.Vice President Chiwenga was last year reported to be mooting a plot to remove President Mnangagwa from the Presidency of the party and the country during the ZANU PF national Conference, a move which he allegedly withdrew from.Some social media users blasted Mutumanje for supporting Chiwenga saying he is now seeking to endear himself to the faction after he was dumped by Mutsvangwa when the RBZ whistleblowing project failed.