Mnangagwa cuts leave to solve Chiwenga's mess

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been forced to cut short his leave days and try to break the impasse in the negotiations between the government and the junior doctors who are on industrial action.Announcing on Tuesday the President said, "I have cut short my leave to be in immediate and active consultation with the Acting President in resolving the situation in the Health Sector."Mnangagwa is rumoured to be unhappy about the military approach that Chiwenga has been taking to solve the doctors strike.In a statement issued on yesternight Chowenga said, "I request the Health Services Board to take action against striking doctors, whose conduct was declared unlawful and is contrary to the Hippocratic Oath, ethics and international best practice which enjoin them to be professional and not to abandon patients."Junior doctors have been involved in an industrial action since early December demanding a salary increase and to be paid in foreign currency as the bond notes have lost value.The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) has vowed to continue with the strike until government meets their demands.Other junior doctors who have recently graduated from various medical schools have also vowed to refuse any employment offers from government, saying they cannot be employed under "duress".Junior doctors expressed dismay at what they feel is the government's lack of concern.