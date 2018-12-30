Latest News Editor's Choice


Ramaphosa offers Mnangagwa exit package?

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa brokered a deal between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa reports have emerged.
A reliable source in the MDC standing committee who spoke to us on condition of anonymity revealed to us that the meeting between Ramaphosa and Chamisa was one of the series of meetings that have been held behind the scenes.
"The meeting that the President had with Ramaphosa was not the first one. The President has met with him before and a number of African leaders. A deal was struck that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his team should retire from running the country and a transitional authority takes over. The Authority will include president Chamisa at its helm and a few of progressive ZANU PF officials." The source said.

"SADC and African Union had underwritten the deal and said President Mnangagwa must bring an exit package of the table. The problem arose when Mnangagwa brought in about 50 families that he says  are his dependents.  The American government which had indicated that they will pay the exit package for Mnangagwa and his team said the demands are too much.
"The deal then suffered a still birth. When you saw the President attending the meeting  with Ramaphosa he had been invited to come and discuss the way forward to resolve the impasse. I can confirm that President Chamisa was accompanied by National Chair Tabitha Khumalo.
"The hope in the top leadership of the party is that the impasse is resolved and the country moves forward."
Both ZANU PF and MDC have publicly denied that there are any talks between the two parties. On Monday ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Paul Mangwana said the party will only talk to Chamisa when he comes knocking at the ZANU PF door."
Chamisa has been vocal in calling for a transitional authority.


Source - Byo24News

