Strive Masiyiwa funding ex-ZANU PF chair divorce?

by Mandla Ndlovu

Telecommunications guru Strive Masiyiwa is funding the wife of former Masvingo ZANU PF Chairperson Daniel Shumba it has been alleged.The revelations came when exiled businessman Mutumwa Mawere had a wide ranging interview with Daniel Shumba.In the interview Shumba alleges that Masiyiwa is funding his wife to divorce him because Shumba has recordings of how Strive Masiyiwa stole Econet Wireless shares in cahoots with banker Nigel Chanakira.The interview was posted by Gambakwe Media on Youtube.Masiyiwa responded by sending his lawyers to sue Mawere and the journalists who posted the videos online.The lawyers demanded that by the 7th of January 2019 Mawere and his accomplices pull down the videos from Youtube and offer a public apology or risk having a 20 million dollar lawsuit.The video was pulled down from Youtube but Mawere has refusd to apologise and has been defiant saying he wants to meet the Telecommunications guru in court if he is served with papers.Recently Temba Mliswa wrote a Twitter thread saying Mawere and Shumba were jealous of Strive Masiyiwa because they failed to influence succession within ZANU PF and ended up losing their businesses.Temba further alleged that Mawere and Strive obtained their businesses through political patronage being supported by the later Vice Presidents Simon Muzenda and Joshua Nkomo respectively.