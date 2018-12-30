Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga dismayed by doctor's stance despite concessions

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Government is dismayed by junior doctors' continuation of industrial action despite authorities meeting the majority of their demands.

Government has met eight out of 10 initial demands made by the junior doctors, including a car import facility, but the latter remain adamant, demanding to be paid in United States dollars.

They also want disciplinary action against striking doctors withdrawn, despite the fact that the strike has been declared illegal by the courts.

Yesterday, Acting President Constantino Chiwenga said Government was gravely concerned about the junior doctors' withholding of labour and was taking steps to restore normalcy to the health service.

"Following a series of meetings involving striking Health Workers and their employer, the Health Services Board, Government is gravely concerned that the situation in our country continues to deteriorate to the detriment of patients who need and deserve medical attention as a human right in line with our constitution," said Chiwenga.

"In particular, Government is disturbed by the fact that in spite of many concessions it made to the striking doctors, and the broad agreement reached on all but two issues, the striking Health Personnel continue to withhold their labour and negotiate in bad faith even though they are designated as an essential service under the Labour Act, and even though Government has bent over backwards to accommodate them," he said.

Government was equally worried with some political overtones which the labour issue had assumed, Chiwenga said.

Government is now taking key steps to urgently explore other ways of ensuring that this essential health service is stabilized in the interim while more lasting measures are put in place to normalise the situation. "Government will be making further announcements in the coming days," promised Chiwenga.

Other measures include continuing to import essential medicines and accessories vital to health service delivery and fulfilling all the commitments Government has made to all health workers and  undertaking to review the conditions for all workers in the Public Sector within the second quarter of this year consistent with the budget cycle.

In line with the Court Order that declared the strike unlawful, Government will request the Health Services Board to take appropriate action against the striking doctors.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Strive Masiyiwa funding ex-ZANU PF chair divorce?

25 mins ago | 1910 Views

Strive Masiyiwa blasts Jonathan Moyo

54 mins ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa faces mass protests

56 mins ago | 528 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister, wife lose property

57 mins ago | 441 Views

Mthuli Ncube refuses to relax tax thresholds

59 mins ago | 181 Views

CABS merge branches

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa given Mzilikazi's knobkerrie during Gukurahundi?

1 hr ago | 348 Views

MSU dismisses fee hike reports

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Bulawayo targets forex earners

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Khupe to attend Tsvangirai memorial

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers fail 2018 ratings

1 hr ago | 138 Views

MDC Alliance and teachers plotting mega shutdown

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Mugabe laptop 'thief' acquitted

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa to tighten screws on protesters

1 hr ago | 272 Views

Joshua Nkomo's hospital fails to open again

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Doctors: Collapse of the health system and withdrawal of labour

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Chiwenga's statement on the ongoing industrial action in the Health Sector

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe implements Space Science programmes

1 hr ago | 37 Views

'Zimbabwe diplomats live in dilapidated houses'

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe amends Microfinance Act

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Food outlet proposal attracts sponsors

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Reviving the 'New Zimbabwe' dream in 2019

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zimbabweans among top property buyers in SA

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Consumer Protection Bill gazetted

1 hr ago | 139 Views

'18 teachers assaulted by students in 2018'

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Chiwenga claims govt has met junior doctors' demands

1 hr ago | 540 Views

Zimbabwe embassy shamed for dodging tax in UK

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Ramaphosa offers Mnangagwa exit package?

3 hrs ago | 9244 Views

Govt dismayed by doctor's stance

5 hrs ago | 3583 Views

Mnangagwa cuts leave to solve Chiwenga's mess

5 hrs ago | 8110 Views

'Give Chiwenga ; Chamisa power' Lumumba tells Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 8918 Views

Mnangagwa's team struck with strange illness

6 hrs ago | 11579 Views

Strive Masiyiwa struggles to stomach criticism

7 hrs ago | 4647 Views

Kariba MP opens up to social media

7 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Strive Masiyiwa speaks out on allegations

19 hrs ago | 13004 Views

4 die in two Victoria Falls accidents

19 hrs ago | 4546 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet accused of murder?

22 hrs ago | 14642 Views

Prophet Chiza says Chamisa will become President of Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 25566 Views

Can 2018 flawed elections produce legitimate president - squared circle MDC have failed to comprehend

23 hrs ago | 1193 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days