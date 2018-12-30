Latest News Editor's Choice


Khupe to attend Tsvangirai memorial

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
THE Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T party will attend former Morgan Tsvangirai's memorial next month after getting security assurances from the late opposition icon's family.

Tsvangirai, the founding MDC leader and ex-prime minister succumbed to cancer last February in a tragedy that plunged the opposition movement into violent leadership row.

Khupe, who was one of the party's vice presidents, was attacked at Tsvangirai's funeral along with other party leaders seen as opposed to Nelson Chamisa succession bid.

Tsvangirai's family announced in December that his memorial service would be held this coming February.

MDC-T spokesperson Linda Masarira confirmed the NewZimbabwe.com that the party was invited to attend the service.

"Yes, we received the invitation and we debated about it," she said.

"There were people with reservations about attending considering the violence that took place during the funeral."

She added, "(However) we have accepted the invitation and we are still trying to find out how tight the security is since the family promised us that there will be tight security.

"Considering how violent people from MDC can be, we are waiting to hear about the security issue which is critically important."

The memorial will be held on February 14, the day Tsvangirai died.

His passing triggered a violent power struggle between deputies Khupe, Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri who were all looking to take over the leadership of the country's biggest opposition party.

The chaos resulted in an alleged attempt to torch a hut in which Khupe and party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora sought refuge at Tsvangirai's burial.

The party ended up splitting yet again with one group rallying behind Khupe while the other backed Chamisa.

Source - newzimbabwe

