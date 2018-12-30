CABS merge branches

News / National

by Staff reporter

CABS is merging its Greendale and Chisipite branches with effect from February 25 as a way of enhancing its digitalisation efforts.In a statement, the bank which boasts of more than 50 branches across the country said the Greendale branch will be merged into the Chisipite branch."Please be advised that in line with our drive towards digitalisation, we are merging the Greendale branch into Chisipite Branch with effect from February 25, 2019," the statement said.The bank advised the public that all services will be available at the merged branch and other CABS branches nationwide, and encouraged its stakeholders to make use of digital channels via mobile or internet banking.CABS was formed in September 1954 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited, a company owned by Old Mutual PLC.The bank offers a diverse range of financial products and services that includes transaction and savings accounts, mobile banking, mortgage loans, money market investments, term deposits and pay-roll loans.These are delivered through the largest branch network in the country which is linked to CABS on-line real time banking system.