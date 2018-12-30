Heavy rains predicted for next 24 hours

News / National

by Staff reporter

The country is expected to receive heavy rains in excess of 50 millimetres in the next 24 hours characterised by thunderstorms in some areas, the Meteorological Services Department has forecast.This comes as relief to most farmers who are worried about the state of their crop during the prolonged dry spell in the past few weeks.Staple crops such as maize have started showing signs of moisture stress due to prevailing high temperatures.More to follow.....