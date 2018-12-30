Healer 'kills' patient

News / National

by Staff reporter

A self-confessed healer from Epworth has been brought before the court for allegedly killing a patient.Tawanda Vhuso, 27, stood in the dock before a Harare magistrate charged with culpable homicide and was remanded out of custody on US$50 bail to January 24 for trial.Allegations are that on December 20, at House number 11520 Overspill in Epworth, Tawanda who is a healer was approached by the now deceased Fungai Ranganai (23) and her husband Tinashe Mugaiwa for spiritual healing.It is alleged that the couple had been suffering from an STI for almost a year and they were seeking cure from Tawanda.The State further alleges that during the consultations, Tawanda prepared his medicine to cure the deceased and her husband.He allegedly mixed two table spoons of sea salt in 500ml of water and a concoctions before giving the pair to drink.Unfortunately a few minutes after consuming the mixture, the deceased and her husband started vomiting severely before becoming unconscious in the process.According to the State's allegations, the deceased passed on instantly at the accused's place of residence and the husband is still sick.The matter was reported to the police leading to Tawanda's arrest on December 26 at around 10 pm prompting his appearance in court.He was found in possession of the mixture.