Thief bitten by dogs on his private parts

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
A 43-year-old Zengeza man was reportedly bitten by dogs on his private parts after stealing through a window.

Chamunorwa Dick appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba charged with two counts of unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances.

He arrived at court unable to walk properly due to the dog bites he sustained and was escorted by his wife.

He was remanded in custody.

The state led by Sebastian Mutizirwa, is alleging that on December 27, at around 3am, one Victor and Melisa Manuwere were asleep in their room when they heard screaming from another room with the occupant shouting 'thief, thief'.

It is alleged that they rushed outside to check on what was transpiring and upon reaching the scene they saw the accused already arrested.

He was allegedly arrested while stealing through the window using a long stick to fish out properties.

Further allegations are that the accused was searched and found in possession of an okapi knife, catapult and some clothes.

Victor noticed that the accused was injured from the dog bites before he was taken to the police leading to his appearance in court.

The stolen items were valued at $70.

Source - hmetro

