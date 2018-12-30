Vendors return to Harare's CBD

News / National

by STaff reporter

Illegal vending in the Harare Central Business District (CBD) has been described as a major blow to the city council's objective of attaining a world-class city status by the year 2025.The concerns follow the return of vendors to the streets of Harare despite efforts by the town fathers to clean up the capital.Despite efforts made by the Harare City Council in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Republic Police to remove illegal vendors from the CBD to designated vending sites, illegal vendors are back on the streets again.A snap survey by ZBC News today showed most streets which were clean in the last quarter of 2018 have once again been invaded by illegal vendors who continue to defy council's directive to relocate to designated sites."We are going to deploy more law enforcement agents in the CBD to make sure that these illegal vendors get back to the designated vending sites," said the city council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme.Meanwhile, the Harare City Council said it is going to have water rationing in all suburbs for the next two weeks starting this Friday."This water rationing is attributed to insufficient water in the dam and we are expecting to reduce our daily water supplies from 500 mega litres to 360 mega litres," said Mr Chideme.According to the Harare City Council they will shut down the Morton Jeffery water treatment plant to conduct a service on the pumps on the 4th of January.After the maintenance which will take two days, water rationing will start but it is anticipated water supplies to Lake Chivero would have improved to normalise the situation.