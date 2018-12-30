Teachers strike action imminent, Mnangagwa cuts his leave

News / National

by Staff reporter

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary general Raymond Majongwe said a strike was inevitable when schools open unless Government acts fast to meet demands to raise salaries to $3000 from the current $500, among other demands.Majongwe said they were still awaiting a response to a petition presented to President Mnangagwa.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information says that President Mnangagwa has cut short his leave to be in immediate and active consultation with the Acting President in resolving the situation in the Health Sector.The same twitter handle also says that: "On 31/12/ 2018 the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association(ZDHA) lost their Application for leave to appeal against the Labour Court Judgement. They remain on an unlawful strike putting lives in danger and ignoring the suffering of the people. The Government stands with the patients."