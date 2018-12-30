Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet Magaya on hard times?

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Prophet Walter Magaya's photograph of him and a footballer eating roasted corn (maputi) and a freezit circulating on social media has been met with mixed feelings. Many people have been saying that the man of cloth is now broke and struggling to raise a meal for his Yadah FC team that survived relegation.

On the photograph circulating on social media, Magaya is sharing maputi with Zhaimu Jambo, a retired Zimbabwean footballer who last played as a left back for Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa.

Below are the comments posted on social media over the pictures of the two.

"Ukaona murume mukuru saMagaya avakuswerera maputi achiona bhora ziva kuti mubvumbi wekushaya mari wavanenguva yakareba," posted one Tariro of Glen View on her Facebook page.

"No one will remain rich if he buys a football club considering the distances, accommodation and bonuses expected by players at the end of a season. Magaya apedzwa neYadah FC akukabira maputi.

"I want to believe that Prophet Magaya is not an angel he is as human as anyone else and loves maputi anetwunhu twake murume uya musanyeperane guys.

"Prophet Magaya's ministry workers are stealing offerings and making him poor by overcharging items bought in building and repairing his instruments. They are biting the hand that feeds them that is why he is broke to eat maputi.

"Prophet Magaya has many unfinished projects that consume a lot of money that is why he is broke to take maputi for lunch.

"Magaya anodakuita basa rose ariwoga, vanomushandira ndivo varikumubira saka apera seAguma yake, read some of the comments over the photographs. H-Metro visited Prophet Magaya at his hotel where he could neither confirm nor deny that things are hard for him financially.

Prophet Magaya told H-Metro that he has learnt both to be poor and to be rich since he was raised from a poor family in Chitungwiza.

"I was shocked by comments posted following the circulation of the pictures of me and Zhaimu," said Prophet Magaya.

"I spent the better part of Saturday training with Yadah FC and assessing some of the new players we are expecting to shake PSL teams beginning of the season.

"We enjoyed the talent shown by the young players and Zhaimu too. We forgot to order food and we had to ask for maputi and freezits since it was hot that is when we were captured unknowingly munongozivawoka mapaparazzi zvaanoita.

"We also shared bread tikanwira mvura handizive kuti iwayo akapotswa sei neakatora mafotos acho.

"To say I am broke or I am rich, people judge me better than myself. What I know is that I grew up from a poor family and leant to be content with what I have.



Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2019: The coming of a dry season

6 mins ago | 25 Views

Teachers strike action imminent, Mnangagwa cuts his leave

46 mins ago | 948 Views

We want nothing but the truth

48 mins ago | 537 Views

Vendors return to Harare's CBD

49 mins ago | 427 Views

FC Platinum to use Barbourfields Stadium

49 mins ago | 169 Views

Thief bitten by dogs on his private parts

50 mins ago | 362 Views

Healer 'kills' patient

51 mins ago | 335 Views

Heavy rains predicted for next 24 hours

52 mins ago | 275 Views

Stop drug abuse

53 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe not going through 'labour pains', but 'death throes'

4 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Motlanthe proposed GNU will NOT 'move Zimbabwe forward' - stop trading bronze for gold

4 hrs ago | 2499 Views

Strive Masiyiwa funding ex-ZANU PF chair divorce?

5 hrs ago | 6701 Views

Strive Masiyiwa blasts Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 3754 Views

Mnangagwa faces mass protests

6 hrs ago | 4929 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister, wife lose property

6 hrs ago | 3526 Views

Mthuli Ncube refuses to relax tax thresholds

6 hrs ago | 1987 Views

CABS merge branches

6 hrs ago | 924 Views

Mnangagwa given Mzilikazi's knobkerrie during Gukurahundi?

6 hrs ago | 1786 Views

MSU dismisses fee hike reports

6 hrs ago | 390 Views

Bulawayo targets forex earners

6 hrs ago | 930 Views

Khupe to attend Tsvangirai memorial

6 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers fail 2018 ratings

6 hrs ago | 576 Views

Chiwenga dismayed by doctor's stance despite concessions

6 hrs ago | 750 Views

MDC Alliance and teachers plotting mega shutdown

6 hrs ago | 846 Views

Mugabe laptop 'thief' acquitted

6 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mnangagwa to tighten screws on protesters

6 hrs ago | 939 Views

Joshua Nkomo's hospital fails to open again

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Doctors: Collapse of the health system and withdrawal of labour

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chiwenga's statement on the ongoing industrial action in the Health Sector

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zimbabwe implements Space Science programmes

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

'Zimbabwe diplomats live in dilapidated houses'

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe amends Microfinance Act

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Food outlet proposal attracts sponsors

6 hrs ago | 549 Views

Reviving the 'New Zimbabwe' dream in 2019

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabweans among top property buyers in SA

6 hrs ago | 466 Views

Consumer Protection Bill gazetted

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

'18 teachers assaulted by students in 2018'

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chiwenga claims govt has met junior doctors' demands

6 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Zimbabwe embassy shamed for dodging tax in UK

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

Ramaphosa offers Mnangagwa exit package?

8 hrs ago | 17719 Views

Govt dismayed by doctor's stance

9 hrs ago | 3900 Views

Mnangagwa cuts leave to solve Chiwenga's mess

10 hrs ago | 10619 Views

'Give Chiwenga ; Chamisa power' Lumumba tells Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 10856 Views

Mnangagwa's team struck with strange illness

11 hrs ago | 15567 Views

Strive Masiyiwa struggles to stomach criticism

11 hrs ago | 5797 Views

Kariba MP opens up to social media

11 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Strive Masiyiwa speaks out on allegations

24 hrs ago | 13350 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days