'Security ministers on high alert'

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Security ministers are high alert following allegations that the opposition Movement for Democratic Change and Non-governmental Organisations are plotting massive demonstration through hijacking the industrial action by the doctors.

This was revealed by ZANU PF apologist Charity Maodza on Thursday.

"So the MDC and the NGOs are back to their old treasonous ways, plotting to hijack the doctors' strike for subversive purposes." Maodza said. "The minutes of their two recent meetings are known. Security ministries are on alert. Machinja ava kufarisa"

MDC Treasurer General Charlton Hwende however said MDC is not afraid of threats because demonstrating is  a constitutional right.

Said Hwende, "A demonstration is a right enshrined in our Constitution Section 59 so threats to arrest demonstrators are unconstitutional and useless."

Recently ZANU PF Youth Leader Pupurai Togarepi promised to deal with MDC in 2019 if they continue with demonstrations.

"We have been tolerant … before and after elections. We won't take any prisoners in 2019. Any provocation will be confronted head-on.


"The rules of the game have completely changed," Togarepi said.

On Tuesday Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told journalists that government will limit the rights of protesters.

"MDC is failing to uphold the Constitution, they are playing double standards, it is the very same Constitution which declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner, ironically they are refusing to accept the verdict of the Constitutional Court but they want to use the same Constitution to demonstrate." Ziyambi said.

"Our laws are very clear; we want to hold them for their actions using the same laws. We can't continue to have people who abuse the law for their own benefit. There are limitations on demonstration rights."




Source - Byo24News

