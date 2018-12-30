Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fadzayi Mahere exposes 'Tax scam'

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Chinese companies in Zimbabwe have not been paying tax since 2012 human rights lawyer Fadzayi Mahere has sensationally claimed.

Posting on micro blogging site Twitter Mahere said, "A country that is as broke as Zimbabwe can't afford to be giving tax breaks that date back to 2012 to Chinese companies.

"The people deserve an explanation as to why a Chinese corporation is exempt from tax yet the common man is squeezed to the bone by the tax man. It's not fair.”

Commenting on Mahere's post a Harare resident Novern Chanyanya said, "You can bet there's some shady/sinister plot at play. The ineptitude and cluelessness displayed by the leadership is unforgivable. They clearly have no appreciation of the privilege they have of serving us and have no idea what it entails to run businesses, let alone a country.”

The government is yet to respond to the allegations.

Mahere's statements come after  ZIMRA Commissioner General, Faith Mazani said Zimbabweans were among the world's least taxed citizens.

"When we speak about broadening the tax base, we are not only talking about increasing the taxes.

"Remember, the country has many people who are not paying taxes and we analyse the figures on a scale of those who are compliant, you will find that a lot of people are not contributing anything,"she said.

Mazani said effective tax rates that Zimbabweans were paying were even too low compared to those of other countries.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Minister SB Moyo arrives for work

31 mins ago | 893 Views

Charamba speaks on Chiwenga - Mnangagwa relationship

46 mins ago | 978 Views

257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

56 mins ago | 515 Views

New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

1 hr ago | 649 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet stranglehold challenged as shareholder tussle breaks out

1 hr ago | 678 Views

Zimbabwe senior doctors join striking juniors

1 hr ago | 746 Views

UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

1 hr ago | 791 Views

Another setback for striking doctors

1 hr ago | 866 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 'extraordinary' meaures

1 hr ago | 2302 Views

Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Harare residents should brace for more water cuts

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe Mine workers want US$ wages

1 hr ago | 261 Views

ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Elephants trample Chipinge man to death

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Chief Ndiweni's warrant of arrest cancelled

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa reform agenda put to test

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Muchinguri should allow Zimbabweans to move on after Tongo's death

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Bulawayo council mulls supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Macheso's top fan dies in accident

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe miss out on automatic T20 World Cup qualification

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister to meet Delta over US dollar prices

1 hr ago | 362 Views

Hold Mnangagwa govt to account, says Mudzuri

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Teachers to down chalks next week

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa aborts annual leave

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Caps United boss resigns

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Ngezi Platinum reject in Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe beer, soft drinks to sell in US$

1 hr ago | 169 Views

It's time to just re-dollarise the Zimbabwe economy

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Public consultation on Cyber Crime Bill to be conducted

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay more in tariffs

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Government dismisses varsity fees increase claims

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Orap to help rural kids play in major leagues

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe to brace up for tough times ahead as the economy continue to scream

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bosso player in plaster

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns industry over price hikes

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa and the genesis of the unseen

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Thousands attend Bulawayo street bash

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zanu-PF youths stand by the party

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Doctor loses $21 000 in fake stand deal

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF seeks hero status for Matangaidze

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Fuel dealers fined

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe police undergoes massive transformation

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Chiwenga bans demonstrations at hospitals

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa govt warns Chamisa, teachers

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean youths confess to using drugs

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Govt dismisses university fees increase claims

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Pregnant woman found dead in river

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Vic Falls landlord 'dupes' tourists

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Fuel supply situation to normalise soon, says Gumbo

3 hrs ago | 712 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days