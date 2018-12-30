Fadzayi Mahere exposes 'Tax scam'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The people deserve an explanation as to why a Chinese corporation is exempt from tax yet the common man is squeezed to the bone by the tax man. It’s not fair. — Fadzayi Mahere 🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) January 3, 2019

Chinese companies in Zimbabwe have not been paying tax since 2012 human rights lawyer Fadzayi Mahere has sensationally claimed.Posting on micro blogging site Twitter Mahere said, "A country that is as broke as Zimbabwe can't afford to be giving tax breaks that date back to 2012 to Chinese companies."The people deserve an explanation as to why a Chinese corporation is exempt from tax yet the common man is squeezed to the bone by the tax man. It's not fair.”Commenting on Mahere's post a Harare resident Novern Chanyanya said, "You can bet there's some shady/sinister plot at play. The ineptitude and cluelessness displayed by the leadership is unforgivable. They clearly have no appreciation of the privilege they have of serving us and have no idea what it entails to run businesses, let alone a country.”The government is yet to respond to the allegations.Mahere's statements come after ZIMRA Commissioner General, Faith Mazani said Zimbabweans were among the world's least taxed citizens."When we speak about broadening the tax base, we are not only talking about increasing the taxes."Remember, the country has many people who are not paying taxes and we analyse the figures on a scale of those who are compliant, you will find that a lot of people are not contributing anything,"she said.Mazani said effective tax rates that Zimbabweans were paying were even too low compared to those of other countries.