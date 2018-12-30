WATCH: Zimbabwean youths confess to using drugs

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabwe is at risk of losing half its youth to codeine cough syrup addiction.



Despite the growing problem, the government has not yet opened rehabilitation clinics. We find out why cough syrup has become Zimbabwe's drug of choice. pic.twitter.com/rQ3O68i3Yo — VICE UK (@VICEUK) January 2, 2019

A media company Vice UK has published a compilation video of jobless young people in Harare who have confessed that they are using drugs to ease the stress of being jobless. The illegal substance which is purchased in South Africa is not a legally registered drug in Zimbabwe.Watch the video below: