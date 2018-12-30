Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Zimbabwean youths confess to using drugs

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
A media company Vice UK has published a compilation video of jobless young people in Harare who have confessed that they are using drugs to ease the stress of being jobless. The illegal substance which is purchased in South Africa is not a legally registered drug in Zimbabwe.
Source - Byo24News

