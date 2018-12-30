News / National
WATCH: Zimbabwean youths confess to using drugs
A media company Vice UK has published a compilation video of jobless young people in Harare who have confessed that they are using drugs to ease the stress of being jobless. The illegal substance which is purchased in South Africa is not a legally registered drug in Zimbabwe.
Watch the video below:
Zimbabwe is at risk of losing half its youth to codeine cough syrup addiction.— VICE UK (@VICEUK) January 2, 2019
Despite the growing problem, the government has not yet opened rehabilitation clinics. We find out why cough syrup has become Zimbabwe's drug of choice. pic.twitter.com/rQ3O68i3Yo
Source - Byo24News