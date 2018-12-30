Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Doctor loses $21 000 in fake stand deal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 51-year-old Mufakose man was last week taken to court for allegedly swindling a doctor based at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals of $21 000 in a fake residential stand deal.

Jametias Kudzai Zvinowanda was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba and was remanded in custody to January 9.

Prosecutor Mr Shepherd Makonde alleged that sometime in October last year, the doctor (name withheld) saw an advert in the newspaper offering a stand in Waterfalls, Harare, for sale. He contacted Zvinowanda on the mobile number provided in the advert.

Zvinowanda confirmed the stand was available for $25 000. The doctor offered to buy the stand in instalments, but Zvinowanda refused. On November 26, 2018 the doctor saw an advert in the same publication offering the same stand for sale. He phoned on the numbers provided by the advert.

Zvinowanda answered the call and confirmed the stand was available for $24 000. He allegedly lied to the doctor that his child was sick and wanted to travel to India urgently for assistance. Zvinowanda sent a mobile number to the complainant which he said belonged to his son. He claimed to be in Rusape and sent a copy of title deeds via WhatsApp.

Zvinowanda also sent national identity cards in the names of Robert Shanduka and Livia Shanduka as the owners of the stand, the court heard. The doctor later went to the residential stand and was satisfied.

He also visited the Registrar of Deeds and the City of Harare for verification. After verification, Zvinowanda allegedly requested $150 commitment fee and the complainant sent it via EcoCash.

On November 30, Zvinowanda and his unnamed female accomplice, who is still at large, approached Chiturumani, Zvavanoda Law Chambers where an agreement of sale was drafted and signed by both parties.

On December 3, the doctor transferred $21 000 into Bridget Mutwira's bank account supplied by Zvinowanda. The following day Zvinowanda confirmed payment before advising the complainant about the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority interviews on December 5. Zvinowanda did not show up. He became evasive and the doctor reported him to the police.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Minister SB Moyo arrives for work

29 mins ago | 838 Views

Charamba speaks on Chiwenga - Mnangagwa relationship

44 mins ago | 944 Views

257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

54 mins ago | 498 Views

New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

60 mins ago | 623 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet stranglehold challenged as shareholder tussle breaks out

1 hr ago | 657 Views

Zimbabwe senior doctors join striking juniors

1 hr ago | 728 Views

UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

1 hr ago | 760 Views

Another setback for striking doctors

1 hr ago | 847 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 'extraordinary' meaures

1 hr ago | 2245 Views

Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Harare residents should brace for more water cuts

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe Mine workers want US$ wages

1 hr ago | 255 Views

ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Elephants trample Chipinge man to death

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Chief Ndiweni's warrant of arrest cancelled

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa reform agenda put to test

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Muchinguri should allow Zimbabweans to move on after Tongo's death

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Bulawayo council mulls supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Macheso's top fan dies in accident

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe miss out on automatic T20 World Cup qualification

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister to meet Delta over US dollar prices

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Hold Mnangagwa govt to account, says Mudzuri

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Teachers to down chalks next week

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa aborts annual leave

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Caps United boss resigns

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Ngezi Platinum reject in Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe beer, soft drinks to sell in US$

1 hr ago | 166 Views

It's time to just re-dollarise the Zimbabwe economy

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Public consultation on Cyber Crime Bill to be conducted

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay more in tariffs

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Government dismisses varsity fees increase claims

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Orap to help rural kids play in major leagues

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe to brace up for tough times ahead as the economy continue to scream

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Bosso player in plaster

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns industry over price hikes

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa and the genesis of the unseen

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Thousands attend Bulawayo street bash

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zanu-PF youths stand by the party

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF seeks hero status for Matangaidze

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Fuel dealers fined

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe police undergoes massive transformation

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chiwenga bans demonstrations at hospitals

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa govt warns Chamisa, teachers

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean youths confess to using drugs

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Govt dismisses university fees increase claims

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Pregnant woman found dead in river

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Fadzayi Mahere exposes 'Tax scam'

2 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Vic Falls landlord 'dupes' tourists

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

Fuel supply situation to normalise soon, says Gumbo

3 hrs ago | 709 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days