Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF youths stand by the party

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF youths in Mashonaland East will defend their vote and the gains of the country's independence through their unwavering support for the revolutionary party, provincial youth chairperson Kelvin Mutsvairo has said.

Mutsvairo made the remarks here over the weekend during a Zanu-PF Provincial Coordinating Committee end of year party where he was honoured with a silver trophy in recognition of his hard work during the 2018 July harmonized elections.

Provincial party commissar Hebert Shumbamhini scooped the first prize and walked away with a golden trophy while Nyarai Tsvuura, the provincial Women's League chairperson, took the third prize and was honored with a bronze trophy.

The award ceremony was sponsored by the party's provincial chairman Joel Biggie Matiza to honor his colleagues for the hard work which led to the victory of the party during the July 2018 harmonised elections.

In an interview with The Herald on the sidelines of the ceremony, Mutsvairo commended and welcomed the gesture from the provincial leadership.

"This is one of a kind gesture which I believe is the first to be held in our country, we had never heard of such and I am really humbled and honored to be recoignised by our Chairman Matiza," Mutsvairo said.

"It came as a surprise and I am rejuvenated; this is motivational and I would like to applaud my leader for coming up with this noble idea.

"We worked hard during the harmonized elections as youths, and we will work hard to defend our votes, our independence and we will continue supporting our revolutionary party through thick and thin."

Mutsvairo paid tribute to his colleagues, the youths, saying he could have not made it without their support.

"Today I won a silver trophy in recognition of what the youths have done, and let me say: 'thank you to all the youth in this province, this trophy is not mine alone, I could have not made it without you'.

"Let us remain united as future leaders of this great province and nation, let us work even harder and contribute in achieving our President's 2030 vision. Let us not allow anything to divide us, we are stronger together," he said. Provincial party commissar Shumbamhini applauded the gesture by provincial chairman saying scooping the first prize came as a surprise.

"I was not even aware that I was going to win the first prize. I am grateful to Matiza for the gesture, we truly worked hard during the elections and we are being motivated by these gestures, we will even work harder to protect our party.

"Let me also urge our provincial leadership to remain as one and focus on improving people's lives. Let us love one another," he said.

Seke Legislator Munyaradzi Kashambe, who is also the provincial finance secretary, scooped a medal for his outstanding contribution at district level. Kashambe commended the recognition by Matiza saying he is motivated.

"This is a humble gesture and I feel motivated, this shows that our chairman is a man of the people who emphasizes unity all the time.

"We worked as a team and the team scooped the second place at national level during the harmonized elections, all because our chairman is a focused leader. We could have not made it to where we are as a province without his unifying character," he said.

In his remarks, Matiza said it is important to appreciate good work.

"These awards are a symbol of our appreciation as leadership and it is very important to honor and appreciate good work. We cannot ignore that people worked very hard. We did not just win the elections, we could not have won in 21 constituencies had it not been for the dedication from our people here," he said.

Matiza urged the provincial leadership to remain focused and united, and even work harder to safeguard the revolutionary party.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Minister SB Moyo arrives for work

29 mins ago | 849 Views

Charamba speaks on Chiwenga - Mnangagwa relationship

45 mins ago | 950 Views

257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

54 mins ago | 503 Views

New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

1 hr ago | 634 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet stranglehold challenged as shareholder tussle breaks out

1 hr ago | 662 Views

Zimbabwe senior doctors join striking juniors

1 hr ago | 729 Views

UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

1 hr ago | 767 Views

Another setback for striking doctors

1 hr ago | 850 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 'extraordinary' meaures

1 hr ago | 2258 Views

Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Harare residents should brace for more water cuts

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe Mine workers want US$ wages

1 hr ago | 258 Views

ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Elephants trample Chipinge man to death

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Chief Ndiweni's warrant of arrest cancelled

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa reform agenda put to test

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Muchinguri should allow Zimbabweans to move on after Tongo's death

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Bulawayo council mulls supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Macheso's top fan dies in accident

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe miss out on automatic T20 World Cup qualification

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister to meet Delta over US dollar prices

1 hr ago | 353 Views

Hold Mnangagwa govt to account, says Mudzuri

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Teachers to down chalks next week

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa aborts annual leave

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Caps United boss resigns

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Ngezi Platinum reject in Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe beer, soft drinks to sell in US$

1 hr ago | 168 Views

It's time to just re-dollarise the Zimbabwe economy

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Public consultation on Cyber Crime Bill to be conducted

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay more in tariffs

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Government dismisses varsity fees increase claims

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Orap to help rural kids play in major leagues

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe to brace up for tough times ahead as the economy continue to scream

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Bosso player in plaster

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns industry over price hikes

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa and the genesis of the unseen

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Thousands attend Bulawayo street bash

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Doctor loses $21 000 in fake stand deal

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zanu-PF seeks hero status for Matangaidze

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Fuel dealers fined

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe police undergoes massive transformation

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chiwenga bans demonstrations at hospitals

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa govt warns Chamisa, teachers

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean youths confess to using drugs

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Govt dismisses university fees increase claims

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Pregnant woman found dead in river

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

Fadzayi Mahere exposes 'Tax scam'

2 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Vic Falls landlord 'dupes' tourists

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

Fuel supply situation to normalise soon, says Gumbo

3 hrs ago | 710 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days