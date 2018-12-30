Bosso player in plaster

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS' new recruit Bukhosi 'Zakhu' Sibanda's arm is in plaster after he got injured in the gym days before the team's pre-season camp scheduled for next week starts.The former Bantu Rovers skipper, who was registered with the Bulawayo giants together with Prince Dube after brief and unsuccessful spells in South Africa, confirmed the injury and said he was likely to be in plaster for two weeks."I actually pulled hard during an exercise recently. I got injured on my arm sometime back and I guess I pulled it hard while in gym and when I went to the team doctor he then said I had actually twisted my arm and therefore I should be in plaster for at least four weeks," said the player nicknamed Zakhu.Sibanda refuted claims from some sections that he was injured while playing social soccer with friends in his neighbourhood."I don't play social soccer my brother because I know the consequences of such an activity. I am a professional footballer playing for a professionally run institution and I wouldn't want to cause any embarrassment to this institution, its sponsors and indeed the supporters. People might say all they want but I know the truth which is what I told you," said Sibanda.Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube also confirmed that the player was in plaster after he got injured. Asked about allegations that Sibanda could have been injured while playing social soccer, Dube said as a club it was difficult to monitor players but they expect the players to be responsible.During the off season, some players with running contracts have been seen playing social soccer and in the process risking injuries and premature end to their promising careers with one known former Highlanders star player being a victim of social soccer injury that ended his career.Highlanders begin their pre-season training next week.