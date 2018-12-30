Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo residents to pay more in tariffs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO residents may pay more than the 39 percent rates and tariff increase proposed in the city council's 2019 budget as the local authority is mulling further increasing the figure.

The Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni, yesterday said the projected financial plan has been eroded by broader national economic environment. Government is yet to approve the local authority's 2019 budget.

In October last year, council proposed an increase in its 2019 budget with revenue collections expected to increase from $104,5 million to $116,6 million. The council had also proposed to increase capital expenditure from $48 million to $95,9 million this year.

In an interview yesterday Cllr Mguni confirmed the development.

"Our 2019 budget is yet to be approved by the parent ministry (Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing). We are aware that the budget has already been eroded by inflation before even being approved. To that effect you will recall that in his budget statement in November 2018, the Chairperson of Finance and Development committee, Clr Silas Chigora hinted that we may be forced to do a midterm budget review and possibly go back to the residents with a supplementary budget," said Clr Mguni.

He said at the moment the council would "eat what it kills" to continue providing efficient services.

"It's not our intention to burden residents. But the central monetary policy affected every one and our bank savings were eroded over night. We had no nostro reserves yet, most of our service providers and suppliers now require foreign currency payments," he said.

To generate foreign currency, the council has implemented a 50 percent debt cancellation strategy for those paying bills in foreign currency while stating that international organisations are now expected to pay their rates in that currency.

Clr Mguni said water and sewer provision, roads, lighting and solid waste management will remain on the council's top agenda. He said council will soon avail its five year strategic plan running from 2019-2023 whose target will be to improve residents' living conditions through provision of houses. Bulawayo's housing backlog has surpassed 110 000.

"We want to reduce the housing backlog by at least 20 000 units in the next 5 years. So, we will be engaging banks and renowned private developers to help council ease the housing backlog," he said.

Before the 39 percent increase proposed in the 2019 budget, bills for residents that used water within rationing limits in the Western suburbs averaged about $25 monthly while residents in the Eastern areas paid up to $65 monthly.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Minister SB Moyo arrives for work

28 mins ago | 820 Views

Charamba speaks on Chiwenga - Mnangagwa relationship

44 mins ago | 928 Views

257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

53 mins ago | 492 Views

New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

59 mins ago | 619 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet stranglehold challenged as shareholder tussle breaks out

1 hr ago | 652 Views

Zimbabwe senior doctors join striking juniors

1 hr ago | 724 Views

UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

1 hr ago | 752 Views

Another setback for striking doctors

1 hr ago | 844 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 'extraordinary' meaures

1 hr ago | 2232 Views

Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Harare residents should brace for more water cuts

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe Mine workers want US$ wages

1 hr ago | 253 Views

ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Elephants trample Chipinge man to death

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Chief Ndiweni's warrant of arrest cancelled

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa reform agenda put to test

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Muchinguri should allow Zimbabweans to move on after Tongo's death

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Bulawayo council mulls supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Macheso's top fan dies in accident

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe miss out on automatic T20 World Cup qualification

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister to meet Delta over US dollar prices

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Hold Mnangagwa govt to account, says Mudzuri

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Teachers to down chalks next week

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Mnangagwa aborts annual leave

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Caps United boss resigns

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Ngezi Platinum reject in Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe beer, soft drinks to sell in US$

1 hr ago | 166 Views

It's time to just re-dollarise the Zimbabwe economy

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Public consultation on Cyber Crime Bill to be conducted

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Government dismisses varsity fees increase claims

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Orap to help rural kids play in major leagues

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe to brace up for tough times ahead as the economy continue to scream

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Bosso player in plaster

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns industry over price hikes

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa and the genesis of the unseen

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Thousands attend Bulawayo street bash

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zanu-PF youths stand by the party

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Doctor loses $21 000 in fake stand deal

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zanu-PF seeks hero status for Matangaidze

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Fuel dealers fined

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe police undergoes massive transformation

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chiwenga bans demonstrations at hospitals

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa govt warns Chamisa, teachers

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean youths confess to using drugs

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Govt dismisses university fees increase claims

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Pregnant woman found dead in river

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Fadzayi Mahere exposes 'Tax scam'

2 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Vic Falls landlord 'dupes' tourists

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

Fuel supply situation to normalise soon, says Gumbo

3 hrs ago | 708 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days