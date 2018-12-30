Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Public consultation on Cyber Crime Bill to be conducted

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A PUBLIC consultation process will be conducted for the Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill after the festive holidays, the Information and Communication Technology Parliamentary Portfolio Committee has said.

The bill seeks to provide for and to consolidate cyber-related offences with due regard to the Declaration of Rights under the Constitution and the public and national interests.

The bill will also provide for investigation and collection of evidence of cyber-crime, for the admissibility of electronic evidence for such offences, to create a technology-driven business environment, to encourage technological development and the lawful use of technology.

The committee chairperson Mr Chalton Hwende said they are waiting for the Bill to be submitted before the Parliament by the drafters. The submissions are expected to be done sometime in February after parliament resumes business by end of January.

"Immediately after the bill is submitted to Parliament it will be forwarded to my Committee and Public consultations will begin immediately," said Mr Hwende.

"We are hoping to reach every Zimbabwean who has an input to make and we promise to ensure that all the views and opinions will be debated in parliament so that at the end of the day we have a bill that captures the expectation of the Nation."

Officially opening the Ninth Parliament, President Mnangagwa said to mitigate the security risks and cyber-crime related threats, a Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill shall be tabled before the Parliament.

The proposed law comes against the backdrop of some Zimbabweans locally and abroad who are using the Internet to communicate subversive material which seeks to unconstitutionally remove Government through violence.

"Cyber crime is a huge challenge now not only in Zimbabwe but the world over. People are losing billions of dollars as most transactions are now done on line. The new bill must seek to contain this scourge," Mr Hwende said.

"Child p-rnography and cyber bullying are issues that we think the bill should look at. We must also in the same vein ensure that the rights of Zimbabweans to express themselves on social media are not in any way curtailed but encouraged."

The Internet is not only a conduit of nefarious activities, the chairperson said, but a domain of sophisticated crime which any nation would need to regulate. He said other countries have already addressed this by putting in place some kind of governance to that problem and Zimbabwe is only getting there now.



Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Minister SB Moyo arrives for work

21 mins ago | 584 Views

Charamba speaks on Chiwenga - Mnangagwa relationship

37 mins ago | 766 Views

257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

46 mins ago | 422 Views

New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

52 mins ago | 553 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet stranglehold challenged as shareholder tussle breaks out

57 mins ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwe senior doctors join striking juniors

58 mins ago | 648 Views

UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

59 mins ago | 672 Views

Another setback for striking doctors

1 hr ago | 792 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 'extraordinary' meaures

1 hr ago | 2020 Views

Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Harare residents should brace for more water cuts

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe Mine workers want US$ wages

1 hr ago | 238 Views

ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Elephants trample Chipinge man to death

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Chief Ndiweni's warrant of arrest cancelled

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa reform agenda put to test

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Muchinguri should allow Zimbabweans to move on after Tongo's death

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Bulawayo council mulls supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Macheso's top fan dies in accident

1 hr ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe miss out on automatic T20 World Cup qualification

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister to meet Delta over US dollar prices

1 hr ago | 322 Views

Hold Mnangagwa govt to account, says Mudzuri

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Teachers to down chalks next week

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa aborts annual leave

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Caps United boss resigns

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Ngezi Platinum reject in Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe beer, soft drinks to sell in US$

1 hr ago | 156 Views

It's time to just re-dollarise the Zimbabwe economy

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay more in tariffs

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Government dismisses varsity fees increase claims

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Orap to help rural kids play in major leagues

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe to brace up for tough times ahead as the economy continue to scream

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Bosso player in plaster

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns industry over price hikes

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa and the genesis of the unseen

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Thousands attend Bulawayo street bash

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF youths stand by the party

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Doctor loses $21 000 in fake stand deal

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zanu-PF seeks hero status for Matangaidze

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Fuel dealers fined

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe police undergoes massive transformation

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chiwenga bans demonstrations at hospitals

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa govt warns Chamisa, teachers

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean youths confess to using drugs

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Govt dismisses university fees increase claims

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Pregnant woman found dead in river

2 hrs ago | 629 Views

Fadzayi Mahere exposes 'Tax scam'

2 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Vic Falls landlord 'dupes' tourists

2 hrs ago | 573 Views

Fuel supply situation to normalise soon, says Gumbo

2 hrs ago | 700 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days