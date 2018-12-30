Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Caps United boss resigns

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HARARE football giants Caps United have embarked on a restructuring exercise aimed at transforming the club into a commercial entity — a development which has seen chief executive officer Cuthbert Chitima resigning from his post.

CAPS United (Pvt) Ltd is 60% owned by Auto Mat — an investment vehicle controlled by club president Farai Jere, while Goal Star, owned by Nhamo Tutisani — controls a 40% stake.

With Jere now committed to his new post as PSL chair and Zifa board member, Tutisani has now taken over the day-to-day running of the club.

Although Tutisani could not shed light on the circumstances surrounding the resignation of Chitima, he told NewsDay Sport the club had taken a business approach in its quest to become a viable entity.

"As you are aware, Mr Jere is now the PSL chair and also a Zifa board member. He is now committed to PSL and Zifa, so I am now overseeing the running of the club. We want the club not to be just professionally run, but to be commercial. It should no longer be business as usual. We will be making an announcement soon," Tutisani said.

It was not clear yesterday whether Chitima had been forced out, with the former Gunners boss, in his resignation letter, saying he had opted out to pursue other business opportunities.

"This serves to confirm and advise the Caps United FC, its valued stakeholders and the entire football fraternity that I have resigned as the chief executive officer of the institution, with effect from December 31, 2018. This has been necessitated by emerging business opportunities and commitments that I intend to pursue, and that won't allow me to perform my duties well, considering how demanding the position is. I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the Caps United stakeholders, board, secretariat, playing staff and most importantly the Caps United supporters for all the unlimited support and encouragement rendered during the three years that I served.

"It is worth mentioning that I am a passionate football lover, football supporter, a football professional and will always avail myself and provide all the support required for the club to successfully achieve its vision," he wrote.

The Caps United family will be hoping that the new restructuring exercise that the club has embarked on shall bring better fortunes to the team after they finished a distant eighth position in the last campaign.

They are looking to make amends in the forthcoming season where they aim to win the league title.

This was in stark contrast to their performance in the previous season where the Green Machine won the championship, and went on to reach the lucrative group stage of the African Champions League, the first time the Harare giants had reached that stage.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Minister SB Moyo arrives for work

21 mins ago | 584 Views

Charamba speaks on Chiwenga - Mnangagwa relationship

36 mins ago | 763 Views

257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

46 mins ago | 422 Views

New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

52 mins ago | 551 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet stranglehold challenged as shareholder tussle breaks out

57 mins ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwe senior doctors join striking juniors

58 mins ago | 648 Views

UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

59 mins ago | 672 Views

Another setback for striking doctors

1 hr ago | 790 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 'extraordinary' meaures

1 hr ago | 2017 Views

Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Harare residents should brace for more water cuts

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe Mine workers want US$ wages

1 hr ago | 238 Views

ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Elephants trample Chipinge man to death

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Chief Ndiweni's warrant of arrest cancelled

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa reform agenda put to test

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Muchinguri should allow Zimbabweans to move on after Tongo's death

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Bulawayo council mulls supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Macheso's top fan dies in accident

1 hr ago | 271 Views

Zimbabwe miss out on automatic T20 World Cup qualification

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister to meet Delta over US dollar prices

1 hr ago | 322 Views

Hold Mnangagwa govt to account, says Mudzuri

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Teachers to down chalks next week

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa aborts annual leave

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Ngezi Platinum reject in Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe beer, soft drinks to sell in US$

1 hr ago | 156 Views

It's time to just re-dollarise the Zimbabwe economy

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Public consultation on Cyber Crime Bill to be conducted

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay more in tariffs

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Government dismisses varsity fees increase claims

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Orap to help rural kids play in major leagues

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe to brace up for tough times ahead as the economy continue to scream

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Bosso player in plaster

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns industry over price hikes

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa and the genesis of the unseen

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Thousands attend Bulawayo street bash

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF youths stand by the party

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Doctor loses $21 000 in fake stand deal

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zanu-PF seeks hero status for Matangaidze

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Fuel dealers fined

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe police undergoes massive transformation

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chiwenga bans demonstrations at hospitals

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa govt warns Chamisa, teachers

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean youths confess to using drugs

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Govt dismisses university fees increase claims

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Pregnant woman found dead in river

2 hrs ago | 629 Views

Fadzayi Mahere exposes 'Tax scam'

2 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Vic Falls landlord 'dupes' tourists

2 hrs ago | 573 Views

Fuel supply situation to normalise soon, says Gumbo

2 hrs ago | 700 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days