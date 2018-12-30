Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers to down chalks next week

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
RURAL teachers have announced plans to go on strike starting Monday next week when schools open for the first term, compounding President Emmerson Mnangagwa's woes, as he battles to contain a strike by doctors that has crippled the health sector.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) has already advised the Public Service Commission of the strike action if government failed to meet the teachers' demands, which include payment of salaries in United States dollars and removal of the 2% tax on electronic transactions.

"All Artuz members shall withdraw their labour beginning on January 7, 2018 as part of the industrial action. Regular updates shall be circulated to inform all members and stakeholders on any development regarding the strike action," part of the letter, dated December 31, read.

The letter was signed by Artuz secretary-general Robson Chere and copied to the Primary and Secondary Education as well as Finance ministries.

The teachers are also demanding that government provides adequate learning materials for the new curriculum, salaries to be paid in United States dollars as last negotiated in 2012 as well as 2018 annual bonuses on gross income.

According to the letter, the duration of strike would be indefinite unless government meets their grievances.

Artuz members last month embarked on a 266km protest match from Mutare to Harare to force government to address the same demands. They were, however arrested in Macheke and then Ruwa, before the courts set them free.

In a circular to its members, Artuz said in part: "We have notified the employer of our intention to withdraw labour beginning January 7 if the issues are not addressed. The teachers and the members of the working class will camp at the Finance ministry on January 7 demanding either an end to austerity or Ncube's resignation from the position of Finance minister."

The opposition MDC has also threatened to protest the deteriorating standards of living this year, while the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions has threatened a national shutdown.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Minister SB Moyo arrives for work

18 mins ago | 485 Views

Charamba speaks on Chiwenga - Mnangagwa relationship

34 mins ago | 703 Views

257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

43 mins ago | 385 Views

New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

49 mins ago | 532 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet stranglehold challenged as shareholder tussle breaks out

54 mins ago | 528 Views

Zimbabwe senior doctors join striking juniors

55 mins ago | 609 Views

UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

56 mins ago | 636 Views

Another setback for striking doctors

58 mins ago | 776 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 'extraordinary' meaures

58 mins ago | 1936 Views

Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

59 mins ago | 155 Views

Harare residents should brace for more water cuts

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe Mine workers want US$ wages

1 hr ago | 233 Views

ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Elephants trample Chipinge man to death

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Chief Ndiweni's warrant of arrest cancelled

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa reform agenda put to test

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Muchinguri should allow Zimbabweans to move on after Tongo's death

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Bulawayo council mulls supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Macheso's top fan dies in accident

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe miss out on automatic T20 World Cup qualification

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister to meet Delta over US dollar prices

1 hr ago | 312 Views

Hold Mnangagwa govt to account, says Mudzuri

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa aborts annual leave

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Caps United boss resigns

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Ngezi Platinum reject in Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe beer, soft drinks to sell in US$

1 hr ago | 156 Views

It's time to just re-dollarise the Zimbabwe economy

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Public consultation on Cyber Crime Bill to be conducted

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay more in tariffs

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Government dismisses varsity fees increase claims

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Orap to help rural kids play in major leagues

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe to brace up for tough times ahead as the economy continue to scream

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Bosso player in plaster

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns industry over price hikes

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa and the genesis of the unseen

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Thousands attend Bulawayo street bash

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF youths stand by the party

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Doctor loses $21 000 in fake stand deal

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Zanu-PF seeks hero status for Matangaidze

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Fuel dealers fined

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe police undergoes massive transformation

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chiwenga bans demonstrations at hospitals

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa govt warns Chamisa, teachers

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean youths confess to using drugs

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Govt dismisses university fees increase claims

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Pregnant woman found dead in river

2 hrs ago | 625 Views

Fadzayi Mahere exposes 'Tax scam'

2 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Vic Falls landlord 'dupes' tourists

2 hrs ago | 568 Views

Fuel supply situation to normalise soon, says Gumbo

2 hrs ago | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days