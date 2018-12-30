Hold Mnangagwa govt to account, says Mudzuri

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC deputy president Elias Mudzuri has implored Parliament to hold President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to account over the deteriorating economic situation in the country.In his New Year message, Mudzuri said the prevailing situation, where people sleep in fuel queues, have no cash and the country having no currency, apart from the ever-rising cost of living, was not acceptable."Having no designated currency, sleeping in fuel queues, and a shortage of foreign currency is unacceptable. The government must be taken to task and Parliament must seek an agenda to hold the government to account," he said."With schools opening against the high cost of living, how do you resource well to ensure that the education system delivers when parents have no viable income? The government must be held to account and as legislators, we have a collective role to play to make this country work again."The country is battling an economic crisis characterised by shortage of foreign currency, hyperinflation, and shortages of fuel, among other commodities.The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC last year staged several protests over the deteriorating situation, yet the nation remained on a cliff edge.Doctors have been on strike for over a month and rural teachers have threatened to go on strike next week when schools re-open.Mudzuri said there was need for the country's leadership to embrace change and model it to the collective aspirations as the people."That is the most viable route for this nation. Leadership is about delivering socio-economic and political goods to the people," he said.Mudzuri called for unity among Zimbabweans and urged the youth to take the lead in rebuilding the country."To the youths, Zimbabwe is for you. Lead it from the front, it's your everyday job to do so. The country needs a people-driven leadership. We are the people," he said."Let us come forth and rebuild our nation for a better future for all. The toxic politics of hate and violence will only takes us backwards as a country. Zimbabwe is for every Zimbabwean, regardless of race, tribe or social standing. Democracy derives all its strength from the rule of law and respect for other people's rights."Race or tribe should have no space in 2019. We are Zimbabweans together. Differences in skin colour, language or ideology are only, but a bonus because they build us. Our differences must never come between us. Hate speech and violence do not build our country. They must, therefore, remain in 2018."